Chandrayaan-3's Health Will Be Continuously Monitored For Next 2 Days, Says ISRO Chairman
The ISRO chairman briefed the Minister on the health status of Chandrayaan-3 and said that all systems are working perfectly
The Chairman of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) Dr S. Somnath on Monday called on the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) , Jitendra Singh in New Delhi to brief him of the status and readiness of Chandrayaan-3 for the moon landing scheduled on August 23, 2023 in the evening.
Somnath briefed the Minister on the health status of Chandrayaan-3 and said that all systems are working perfectly and no contingencies are anticipated on Wednesday.
In the next two days, the health of Chandrayaan-3 will be continuously monitored. The final sequence of landing will be loaded two days ahead and tested out, he said.
Jitendra Singh expressed his confidence in Chandrayaan-3 making a soft landing this time and hoped that it will script a new history of planetary exploration under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Union Minister @DrJitendraSingh briefed by Chairman, @isro about the status and readiness of #Chandrayaan3 for the moon landing on 23rd August 2023
Chandrayaan-3 is set to land
Chandrayaan's Landing On Moon
ISRO said the Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 6:04 pm IST.
While the Chandrayaan-2 mission was only partially successful since the lander lost contact after a hard landing on moon's surface, the ISRO successfully established two-way communication between the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module and the still orbiting Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter.
Earlier today, the ISRO shared new images of the Lunar far side area captured by the Chandrayaan-3.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:
Here are the images of
Lunar far side area
captured by the
Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).
This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by ISRO
If everything goes well, India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve the feat to land on the moon after the United States, Russia, and China. However, India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar South Pole of the moon.
The first in the series of Chandrayaan, namely Chandrayaan-1, is credited for having discovered the presence of water on the surface of the Moon, which was a new revelation for the world and even the most premier Space agencies like the USA’s NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration).
Chandrayaan-3: Objectives
The primary objectives of Chandrayaan-3 mission are threefold:
To demonstrate Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface.
To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon.
To conduct in-situ scientific experiments.
Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14, 2023 via the GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 2:35 pm amidst cheers and good wishes from the citizens of India.