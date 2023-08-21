Chandrayaan-3's Health Will Be Continuously Monitored For Next 2 Days, Says ISRO Chairman

Somnath briefed the Minister on the health status of Chandrayaan-3 and said that all systems are working perfectly and no contingencies are anticipated on Wednesday.

In the next two days, the health of Chandrayaan-3 will be continuously monitored. The final sequence of landing will be loaded two days ahead and tested out, he said.

Jitendra Singh expressed his confidence in Chandrayaan-3 making a soft landing this time and hoped that it will script a new history of planetary exploration under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.