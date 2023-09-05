Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz: How To Participate, Winning Prize, Terms And Conditions
India scripted history by soft-landing the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface on August 23.
The Indian Space Research Organisation on Tuesday said that MyGovIndia, the citizen engagement platform of Government of India has organised Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz honouring India's amazing space exploration journey "to explore the wonders of the moon and to demonstrate our love of science and discovery."
In a post on X, ISRO said that all Indian citizens are invited to take the quiz. Here's all you need to know about the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz.
Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz: How To Register?
To participate in the Chandrayaan 3 Mahaquiz, the citizens need to create an individual account on MyGov.
Here are the steps to register for Chandrayaan 3 Mahaquiz:
Click on https://isroquiz.mygov.in
Click on the button "Participate Now".
Enter details such as name, mobile number, DOB, email ID, gender, country, state, and district.
Click on "Proceed."
An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.
Input the OTP and start the quiz.
Check out the video for more understanding.
How To Participate In Chandrayaan MahaQuiz?
Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz: Cash Prizes
According to the information on isroquiz.mygov.in, the Top best performer will be awarded cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. The second-best performer will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 75,000. The third-best performer will get a cash prize of Rs 50,000.
The next 100 best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of Rs 2000 each. The next 200 best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of Rs 1,000 each.
All participants will receive a participation certificate that can be downloaded, and the winners of the quiz will be rewarded with cash prizes.
Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz: Terms And Conditions
Check out the terms and conditions before registering:
The Quiz is open to all Indian Citizens.
The quiz will start as soon as the participant clicks on the 'Submit' button after entering the correct OTP.
This is a timed quiz with 10 questions to be answered in 300 seconds. There will be no negative marking.
Participants need to ensure to provide all valid and correct details in the profile page. Updated profile is to be used for further communication with the participant. An incomplete profile will not be eligible to become the Winner.
The questions will be randomly picked from the question bank through an automated process.
The participant from India can play using a valid Indian mobile number as One Time Password (OTP) would sent to validate the mobile number before starting the quiz and International users can play using a valid email Id as One Time Password (OTP) would sent to validate the email Id. The same mobile number and email id cannot be used more than once to participate in the quiz. In case of duplicate entries, 1st attempted record will be taken for evaluation.
ISRO and MyGov has all the rights to modify or discontinue the quiz at any point of time in the event of any unforeseen events. This includes the ability to change these terms and conditions, etc. for the avoidance of doubt .
ISRO and MyGov reserves all rights to disqualify or refuse the participation of any participant if their participation or association of any participant detrimental to the quiz. The participation shall be void if the received information is illegible, incomplete, damaged, false or erroneous.
ISRO and MyGov Employees and their associated agencies or employees directly or indirectly connected with the hosting of the quiz, are not eligible to participate in the quiz. This ineligibility also applies to their immediate family members.
ISRO’s and/or MyGov’s decision on the Quiz shall be final and binding and no correspondence will be entertained regarding the same.
By entering the Quiz, the participant accepts and agrees to the mentioned Terms and Conditions.
Participants need to check regularly on the website for the updates.
After successful completion, an automated SMS and email as the case may be will be delivered within 24 hours or so to user’s mobile or email for downloading the certificate.