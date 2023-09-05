Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz: How To Participate, Winning Prize, Terms And Conditions

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Tuesday said that MyGovIndia, the citizen engagement platform of Government of India has organised Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz honouring India's amazing space exploration journey "to explore the wonders of the moon and to demonstrate our love of science and discovery."

India scripted history by soft-landing the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface on August 23. India became the fourth country to touch the lunar surface and first to ever reach the south pole of the moon.

In a post on X, ISRO said that all Indian citizens are invited to take the quiz. Here's all you need to know about the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz.