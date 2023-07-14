Chandrayaan-3 Launched Successfully: PM Modi, President Murmu & Others Congratulate ISRO; See Responses
India successfully launched Chandrayaan-3, its 3rd mission to the moon, from the Satish Dhawan space centre in Sriharikota.
As soon as ISRO confirmed the succesfull launch of Chandrayaan-3, many users expressed their happiness on social media and also congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and India for the successful launch.
Here are some important reactions which were shared on Twitter:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Modi while congratulating ISRO wrote,
"Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!"
Smt Droupadi Murmu, President of India
President of India, Droupadi Murmu congratulated the entire ISRO team and also extended her best wishes for the success of the lunar mission. She wrote,
India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 marking another significant milestone in space exploration. Heartiest congratulations to the @ISRO team and everyone who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat! It demonstrates the nation's unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology. My best wishes for the success of the lunar mission.
Heartiest congratulations to the @ISRO team and everyone who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat!
It demonstrates the nation's unwavering commitment to advancement in
Cricket Maestro Sachin Tendulkar
The legend of Indian Cricket also expressed his pride on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians and congratulated the scientists behind the successfull launch of Chandrayaan-3. He wrote,
"ISRO’s payloads carry the dreams, pride and belief of 1.4 billion Indians. Chandrayaan-3 launch swells all our hearts with pride. Congratulations to all our scientists for their untiring efforts. Memorable day for all Indians. Jai Hind!"
Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde
Chief Minister of Maharashtra congrulated the ISRO team and lauded the mission for its reach beyond the moon, he spoke of how this mission will open doors to many such scientific and research projects in India.
Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State - Science & Technology
Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State Science & Technology, who was present during the launch of Chandrayaan-3, said,
"Moment of glory for India! And moment of destiny for all of us here at #Sriharikota who are part of the history in making. Thanks PM @narendramodi ji for making this possible by unlocking and enabling India’s Space sector. Proud of you Team #ISRO! #Chandrayaan3"
Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra
Maharashtra Deputy CM, Fadnavis also saluted the ISRO team and congratulated them on the successfull launch of Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission. He wrote,
"10..9…8…7…6..5..4..3..2…1.. And #Chandrayaan3 launched ! What an exciting sight and moment ! Our @isro launches #Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Salute and congratulations to #TeamIsro ! Jai Hind"
