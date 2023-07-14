BQPrimeTrendingChandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: India Awaits The Launch Of ISRO's 3rd Moon Mission
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: India Awaits The Launch Of ISRO's 3rd Moon Mission

As scheduled, the lunar mission will be launched on today, at 2:35 PM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

14 Jul 2023, 1:52 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: India Awaits The Launch Of ISRO's 3rd Moon Mission
#Watch: Around 200 school students arrive at Satish Dhawan Space Centre to witness Chandrayaan-3 launch

Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Live Streaming to begin soon

Chandrayaan-3 Launch can be watched LIVE from 2 pm IST today on ISRO's website or on the official YouTube channel of ISRO.

Less than 20 minutes remain before the countdown begins!

Chandrayaan-3 Launch: 60 minutes to go

As India awaits the launch of Chandrayaan-3, the take-off of India's moon mission is just an hour away.

Chandrayaan-3 Launch: A Recap of India's 2nd Moon Mission in 2019

Success eluded India’s historic Chandrayaan-2 mission when the country's space agency lost contact with the ‘Vikram’ lander after it separated from the orbiter.

Tap on the story below for a recap of India's Chandrayaan 2 Mission

Chandrayaan-3 Launch: ISRO receives blessing from India 

Ahead of the launch of India's ambitious moon exploration mission Chandrayaan-3, netizens on Friday extended their best wishes to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Citizens, politicians, actors and sports personalities have expressed their excitement on social media.

Here are a select few:









