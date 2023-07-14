Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: India Awaits The Launch Of ISRO's 3rd Moon Mission
As scheduled, the lunar mission will be launched on today, at 2:35 PM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
#Watch: Around 200 school students arrive at Satish Dhawan Space Centre to witness Chandrayaan-3 launch
#WATCH | Over 200 schools students arrive at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh to watch the launch of #Chandrayaan3— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023
"...I feel very confident, I want to become an astronaut like Kalpana Chawla. I am excited..," says a student, Subhashini.
Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Live Streaming to begin soon
Chandrayaan-3 Launch can be watched LIVE from 2 pm IST today on ISRO's website or on the official YouTube channel of ISRO.
Less than 20 minutes remain before the countdown begins!
Chandrayaan-3 Launch: 60 minutes to go
As India awaits the launch of Chandrayaan-3, the take-off of India's moon mission is just an hour away.
Chandrayaan-3 Launch: A Recap of India's 2nd Moon Mission in 2019
Success eluded India’s historic Chandrayaan-2 mission when the country's space agency lost contact with the ‘Vikram’ lander after it separated from the orbiter.
Tap on the story below for a recap of India's Chandrayaan 2 Mission
Chandrayaan-3 Launch: ISRO receives blessing from India
Ahead of the launch of India's ambitious moon exploration mission Chandrayaan-3, netizens on Friday extended their best wishes to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Citizens, politicians, actors and sports personalities have expressed their excitement on social media.
Here are a select few:
And the time has come to rise! Great luck to all our scientists at @isro for #Chandrayaan3. A billion hearts are praying for you. ð https://t.co/Lbcp1ayRwQ— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 14, 2023
My best wishes to the entire team at @isro on the scheduled launch of Chandrayaan-3 from Sriharikota in our very own #AndhraPradesh today.— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 14, 2023
Anyone else excited about #Chandrayan3? So hoping it goes well. It will be a huge moment— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 13, 2023
The launch of Chandrayaan 3 under visionary leadership, of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, stands as a remarkable testament to India's unwavering spirit. It transcends boundaries and showcases our technological prowess.— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 13, 2023
à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¬,— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 14, 2023
à¤¹à¤® à¤¹à¥à¤à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¯à¤¾à¤¬à¥¤
à¤µà¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ 3 à¤µà¤°à¥à¤· à¤à¥ à¤¤à¤ªà¤¸à¥à¤¯à¤¾, à¤¸à¤¾à¤§à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¨à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¥à¤¸à¤¶à¤¿à¤ª #Chandrayaan3 à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¦ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥à¥¤
à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¤¸ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤ªà¤£ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤«à¤² à¤¹à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ @ISRO à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¬à¥à¤¦à¥à¤§ à¤µà¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¥à¤ à¤µ à¤®à¤¿à¤¶à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤à¥à¤® à¤à¥â¦ pic.twitter.com/fBI84iqSo3