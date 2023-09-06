Chandrayaan-3 Landing Site Image Captured By NASA's Satellite; Details Here

American space agency NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has captured the image of the landing site of India's Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s surface.

NASA said that the LROC (short for LRO Camera) acquired an oblique view (42-degree slew angle) of the Vikram lander four days after it landed on the lunar surface. The bright halo around the vehicle resulted from the rocket plume interacting with the fine-grained regolith (soil).

India scripted history by soft-landing the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface on August 23. India became the fourth country to touch the lunar surface and the first to ever reach the south pole of the moon.

The Chandrayaan-3 landing site is located about 600 kilometres from the Moon’s South Pole, NASA said.