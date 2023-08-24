Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Stream On YouTube Breaks Viewership Records; Details Here
More than 8 million concurrent users watched the live stream on ISRO's YouTube channel when the Chandrayaan-3 LM was about to land
India scripted history on Wednesday as ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the lunar surface.
India became only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.
Along with this, the Chandrayaan-3 live stream on YouTube also made history as it reportedly became the most viewed live stream in the world.
More than eight million concurrent users watched the live stream on ISRO's YouTube channel when the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module was about to make its landing on the moon.
However, the official figures are yet to be released.
According to a report in sacnilk.com, ISRO broke the record of the stream titled "Full Match: Brazil vs. South Korea | Round of 16 | 2022 World Cup" which had 5,204,794 peak concurrent viewers.
The transmission took place on December 6 last year, courtesy of CazéTV, the report said.
According to another report in Stream Charts, the Brazilian creator's YouTube channel CazéTV had around 6.15 million peak viewers.
Here's The Chandrayaan-3 Mission Landing Live Stream
Many users on X (formerly known as Twitter) pointed out ISRO's achievement on YouTube. Here are some posts:
Just IN: Over 7M people are watching Chandrayaan 3 moon soft landing on ISRO official YouTube channel.— South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) August 23, 2023
â This is record live viewership on any YouTube channel stream, breaking the 6.1M record of Brazil Vs Croatia match.
"India is on the Moon!"— Dr. Tanya Harrison (@tanyaofmars) August 23, 2023
HUGE congratulations to @isro for a successful landing of Chandrayaan-3! ð®ð³
At the time of landing, 8 MILLION PEOPLE were tuned into the livestream on YouTube! ð§¡ pic.twitter.com/NqErYuxdVh
"Chandrayaan-3 lands on the moon, with nearly 8 million people watching live on ISRO's Official YouTube channel during its peak time. This marks the highest viewership for any live stream on YouTube."#Chandrayaan3 #ISRO pic.twitter.com/c3ln4pDYET— Upsc Civil Services Exam (@UpscforAll) August 23, 2023
Just IN: Over 8M people ware watching Chandrayaan 3 moon soft landing on ISRO official YouTube channel.— Satya Chaudhary (@satyagodara) August 23, 2023
â This is record live viewership on any YouTube channel stream, breaking the 6.1M record of Brazil Vs Croatia match.
Over 7 million watched Chandrayaan 3 moon landing on ISRO's YouTube channel stream, breaking the previous 6.1 million record set by Brazil vs. Croatia. ðððº pic.twitter.com/581CcMc5VN— The FTBL Index ð â½ (@TheFootballInd) August 23, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Update
Chandrayaan-3 mission's Lander Module which touched down on the lunar surface, has rolled out the rover, Pragyan, with ISRO saying "India took a walk on the moon".
On its official X handle, ISRO said the "rover ramped down."
"Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India--Made for the Moon! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the lander and India took a walk on the moon!," it said.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 ROVER:
Made in India ð®ð³
Made for the MOONð!
The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and
India took a walk on the moon !
More updates soon.#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3
In a precision landing, Chandrayaan 3's LM Vikram touched down the lunar surface at 6:04 p.m. on Wednesday, sending the nation into wild celebrations.
The ISRO had earlier said the 26 kg six-wheeled rover was scheduled to descend from the lander's belly, onto the Moon's surface, using one of its side panels as a ramp.
The lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan) — with a total mass of 1,752 kg — are designed to operate for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days) to study the surroundings there.
