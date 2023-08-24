Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Stream On YouTube Breaks Viewership Records; Details Here

India scripted history on Wednesday as ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the lunar surface.

India became only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Along with this, the Chandrayaan-3 live stream on YouTube also made history as it reportedly became the most viewed live stream in the world.

More than eight million concurrent users watched the live stream on ISRO's YouTube channel when the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module was about to make its landing on the moon.

However, the official figures are yet to be released.

According to a report in sacnilk.com, ISRO broke the record of the stream titled "Full Match: Brazil vs. South Korea | Round of 16 | 2022 World Cup" which had 5,204,794 peak concurrent viewers.

The transmission took place on December 6 last year, courtesy of CazéTV, the report said.

According to another report in Stream Charts, the Brazilian creator's YouTube channel CazéTV had around 6.15 million peak viewers.