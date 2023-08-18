Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares Stunning Visuals Of Moon As Vikram Lander Prepares For Touchdown

India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram is set to make a soft landing on the Moon's surface on August 23. ISRO Chairman S Somnath, during a talk on ‘Chandrayaan-3: Bharat's Pride Space Mission', hosted by the non-profit organisation Disha Bharat said that the entire design of the lander 'Vikram' has been made in such a way that makes sure that it would be able to handle failures.

Somanath said, "If everything fails, if all the sensors fail, nothing works, still it (Vikram) will make a landing. That’s how it has been designed -- provided that the propulsion system works well." The ISRO chairman assured that if two of the engines in Vikram don’t work this time also, it will still be able to land.

Somnath said that the biggest challenge before the ISRO team is to make a horizontal 'Vikram' land vertically on the lunar surface. Once the lander separates from the orbiter, it will move horizontally. Through a series of manoeuvres, it will be brought to a vertical stance in order to land safely on the Moon. This exercise is crucial, as ISRO failed to get its lander to touchdown safely on the Moon's surface during the Chandrayaan-2 mission.