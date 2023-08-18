Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares Stunning Visuals Of Moon As Vikram Lander Prepares For Touchdown
ISRO has shared stunning visuals of the moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday shared videos of the moon as captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC).
This is a visual of a moon as captured by the LPDC on August 15, 2023.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023
ð as captured by the
Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC)
on August 15, 2023#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 pic.twitter.com/nGgayU1QUS
ISRO shared another video that showed the view from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 on August 17, 2023, just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023
View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1
on August 17, 2023
just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module #Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 pic.twitter.com/abPIyEn1Ad
Chandrayaan-3 Latest Update
According to ISRO, the Lander Module (LM) health is normal. LM successfully underwent a deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km. The second deboosting operation is scheduled for August 20, 2023, around 2 pm IST.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023
The Lander Module (LM) health is normal.
LM successfully underwent a deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km.
The second deboosting operation is scheduled for August 20, 2023, around 0200 Hrs. IST #Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 pic.twitter.com/0PVxV8Gw5z
"Vikram" prepares for touchdown
India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram is set to make a soft landing on the Moon's surface on August 23. ISRO Chairman S Somnath, during a talk on ‘Chandrayaan-3: Bharat's Pride Space Mission', hosted by the non-profit organisation Disha Bharat said that the entire design of the lander 'Vikram' has been made in such a way that makes sure that it would be able to handle failures.
Somanath said, "If everything fails, if all the sensors fail, nothing works, still it (Vikram) will make a landing. That’s how it has been designed -- provided that the propulsion system works well." The ISRO chairman assured that if two of the engines in Vikram don’t work this time also, it will still be able to land.
Somnath said that the biggest challenge before the ISRO team is to make a horizontal 'Vikram' land vertically on the lunar surface. Once the lander separates from the orbiter, it will move horizontally. Through a series of manoeuvres, it will be brought to a vertical stance in order to land safely on the Moon. This exercise is crucial, as ISRO failed to get its lander to touchdown safely on the Moon's surface during the Chandrayaan-2 mission.
Chandrayaan-3 blasted into Space on July 14 and it entered into lunar orbit on August 5.
-with inputs from PTI