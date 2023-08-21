BQPrimeTrendingChandrayaan-3: ISRO Shares Images Captured By Vikram Lander's LHDAC, 'A Camera That Assists In...'
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Shares Images Captured By Vikram Lander's LHDAC, 'A Camera That Assists In...'

21 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>LVM3 rocket takes off with Chandrayaan-3 on board. (Source: ISRO official website)</p></div>
LVM3 rocket takes off with Chandrayaan-3 on board. (Source: ISRO official website)

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: As ISRO starts preparation for the moon landing sequence of Vikram Lander, it has shared some images captured by Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC), a camera that assists in locating a safe landing area, without major hindrances like boulders or deep trenches during the descent of Vikram Lander.

This specialized lander sensor equipment has been developed by ISRO at the Space Applications Centre (SAC).

Chandrayaan-3 Latest Update

On August 20, 01:50 Hrs. IST - Chandrayaan-3, India's ambitious lunar mission, marked a crucial milestone as the lander Vikram successfully completed its second and final deboost maneuver. This deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km.

Prior to this, the first deboosting operation was carried out on August 18 at 15:50 Hrs. IST. This deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 113 km x 157 km.

When Will Chandrayaan-3 Land On Moon

Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.

On August 20, ISRO confirmed the approximate time at which lander Vikram will make a touchdown on Moon.

On August 18, ISRO shared some stunning visuals captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC). It also shared a video that showed the view from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1, just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module.

ISRO Recent News

Here are some recent news articles covering the latest updates around Chandrayaan-3 Mission. India is eagerly waiting for August 23, the day when lander Vikram will begin its landing procedure marking a special historic day in India's space exploration programme.

