Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Shares Images Captured By Vikram Lander's LHDAC, 'A Camera That Assists In...'
Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: As ISRO starts preparation for the moon landing sequence of Vikram Lander, it has shared some images captured by Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC), a camera that assists in locating a safe landing area, without major hindrances like boulders or deep trenches during the descent of Vikram Lander.
This specialized lander sensor equipment has been developed by ISRO at the Space Applications Centre (SAC).
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023
Here are the images of
Lunar far side area
captured by the
Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).
This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by ISROâ¦ pic.twitter.com/rwWhrNFhHB
Chandrayaan-3 Latest Update
On August 20, 01:50 Hrs. IST - Chandrayaan-3, India's ambitious lunar mission, marked a crucial milestone as the lander Vikram successfully completed its second and final deboost maneuver. This deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km.
Prior to this, the first deboosting operation was carried out on August 18 at 15:50 Hrs. IST. This deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 113 km x 157 km.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 19, 2023
The second and final deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km.
The module would undergo internal checks and await the sun-rise at the designated landing site.
The powered descent is expected to commence on Augustâ¦ pic.twitter.com/7ygrlW8GQ5
When Will Chandrayaan-3 Land On Moon
Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.
On August 20, ISRO confirmed the approximate time at which lander Vikram will make a touchdown on Moon.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 20, 2023
ð®ð³Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon ðon August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.
Thanks for the wishes and positivity!
Letâs continue experiencing the journey together
as the action unfolds LIVE at:
ISRO Website https://t.co/osrHMk7MZL
YouTubeâ¦ pic.twitter.com/zyu1sdVpoE
On August 18, ISRO shared some stunning visuals captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC). It also shared a video that showed the view from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1, just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023
View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1
on August 17, 2023
just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module #Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 pic.twitter.com/abPIyEn1Ad
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023
ð as captured by the
Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC)
on August 15, 2023#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 pic.twitter.com/nGgayU1QUS
ISRO Recent News
Here are some recent news articles covering the latest updates around Chandrayaan-3 Mission. India is eagerly waiting for August 23, the day when lander Vikram will begin its landing procedure marking a special historic day in India's space exploration programme.