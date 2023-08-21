Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Shares Images Captured By Vikram Lander's LHDAC, 'A Camera That Assists In...'

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: As ISRO starts preparation for the moon landing sequence of Vikram Lander, it has shared some images captured by Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC), a camera that assists in locating a safe landing area, without major hindrances like boulders or deep trenches during the descent of Vikram Lander.

This specialized lander sensor equipment has been developed by ISRO at the Space Applications Centre (SAC).