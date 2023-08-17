BQPrimeTrendingChandrayaan-3: Here's The Timeline Of Events As Vikram Lander Detaches From Spacecraft
Chandrayaan-3: Here's The Timeline Of Events As Vikram Lander Detaches From Spacecraft

On Thursday, the lander 'Vikram' was successfully separated from the Propulsion Module.

17 Aug 2023, 5:51 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chandrayaan-3. Source: ISRO</p></div>
Chandrayaan-3. Source: ISRO

India's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on Wednesday successfully underwent a fifth and final lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre, bringing it even closer to the surface of the Moon.

With this, the spacecraft completed all of its Moon-bound manoeuvres.

On Thursday, the lander 'Vikram' was successfully separated from the Propulsion Module.

Chandrayaan-3 is now prepared for its scheduled moon landing on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3: Timeline

Here's the timeline of Chandrayaan -3 so far:

  • July 06, 2023

The launch is scheduled for July 14, 2023, at 14:35 Hrs. IST from the Second Launch Pad, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.

  • July 07, 2023

Vehicle electrical tests completed. Citizens were invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.

  • July 11, 2023

The 'Launch Rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded.

  • July 14, 2023

LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 into orbit. Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon. Health of the Spacecraft is normal.

  • July 15, 2023

The first orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earthbound firing-1) is successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. Spacecraft is now in 41762 km x 173 km orbit.

  • July 17, 2023

The second orbit-raising manoeuvre performed. The spacecraft is now in 41603 km x 226 km orbit.

  • July 22, 2023

The fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) is completed. The spacecraft is now in a 71351 km x 233 km orbit.

  • July 25, 2023

Orbit-raising manoeuvre performed on July 25, 2023. Next firing (TransLunar Injection), is planned for August 1, 2023.

  • August 01, 2023

The spacecraft is inserted into the translunar orbit. The orbit achieved is 288 km x 369328 km. Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for Aug 5, 2023.

  • August 05, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 is successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. The orbit achieved is 164 km x 18074 km, as intended.

  • August 06, 2023

LBN#2 is successfully completed. The spacecraft is in 170 km x 4313 km orbit around the moon.

  • August 09, 2023

Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a manoeuvre performed on August 9, 2023.

  • August 14, 2023

The mission is in the orbit circularisation phase. The spacecraft is in 151 km x 179 km orbit.

  • August 16, 2023

The spacecraft is in an orbit of 153 km x 163 km after the firing on August 16, 2023.

  • August 17, 2023

Lander Module is successfully separated from the Propulsion Module. Deboosting is planned for August 18, 2023.

Chandrayaan-3 Landing Date And Time

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the moon on August 23 at around 5.47 PM IST, considering everything goes according to plan as per ISRO chief S Somanath.

