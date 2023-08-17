Chandrayaan-3: Here's The Timeline Of Events As Vikram Lander Detaches From Spacecraft

India's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on Wednesday successfully underwent a fifth and final lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre, bringing it even closer to the surface of the Moon.

With this, the spacecraft completed all of its Moon-bound manoeuvres.

On Thursday, the lander 'Vikram' was successfully separated from the Propulsion Module.

Chandrayaan-3 is now prepared for its scheduled moon landing on August 23.