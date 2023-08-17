Chandrayaan-3: Here's The Timeline Of Events As Vikram Lander Detaches From Spacecraft
On Thursday, the lander 'Vikram' was successfully separated from the Propulsion Module.
India's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on Wednesday successfully underwent a fifth and final lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre, bringing it even closer to the surface of the Moon.
With this, the spacecraft completed all of its Moon-bound manoeuvres.
Chandrayaan-3 is now prepared for its scheduled moon landing on August 23.
said the Lander Module (LM).
LM is successfully separated from the Propulsion Module (PM)
LM is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for tomorrow around 1600 Hrs., IST.
Todayâs successful firing, needed for a short duration, has put Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit of 153 km x 163 km, as intended.
With this, the lunar bound maneuvres are completed.
Chandrayaan-3: Timeline
Here's the timeline of Chandrayaan -3 so far:
July 06, 2023
The launch is scheduled for July 14, 2023, at 14:35 Hrs. IST from the Second Launch Pad, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.
July 07, 2023
Vehicle electrical tests completed. Citizens were invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.
July 11, 2023
The 'Launch Rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded.
July 14, 2023
LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 into orbit. Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon. Health of the Spacecraft is normal.
July 15, 2023
The first orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earthbound firing-1) is successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. Spacecraft is now in 41762 km x 173 km orbit.
July 17, 2023
The second orbit-raising manoeuvre performed. The spacecraft is now in 41603 km x 226 km orbit.
July 22, 2023
The fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) is completed. The spacecraft is now in a 71351 km x 233 km orbit.
July 25, 2023
Orbit-raising manoeuvre performed on July 25, 2023. Next firing (TransLunar Injection), is planned for August 1, 2023.
August 01, 2023
The spacecraft is inserted into the translunar orbit. The orbit achieved is 288 km x 369328 km. Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for Aug 5, 2023.
August 05, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 is successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. The orbit achieved is 164 km x 18074 km, as intended.
August 06, 2023
LBN#2 is successfully completed. The spacecraft is in 170 km x 4313 km orbit around the moon.
August 09, 2023
Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a manoeuvre performed on August 9, 2023.
August 14, 2023
The mission is in the orbit circularisation phase. The spacecraft is in 151 km x 179 km orbit.
August 16, 2023
The spacecraft is in an orbit of 153 km x 163 km after the firing on August 16, 2023.
August 17, 2023
Lander Module is successfully separated from the Propulsion Module. Deboosting is planned for August 18, 2023.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Date And Time
Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the moon on August 23 at around 5.47 PM IST, considering everything goes according to plan as per ISRO chief S Somanath.