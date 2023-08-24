Chandrayaan-3: Google Doodle Celebrates India's Historic Achievement; Details Here
"Congratulations to the Chandrayaan-3 space mission! We’re over the moon for you!" Google said.
The Google Doodle for August 24 is celebrating India's historic achievement of becoming the first country to land a spacecraft on the moon's south pole.
The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota Range, Andhra Pradesh, India on July 14 and it successfully touched down near the lunar south pole region on August 23.
Google Doodle On Chandrayaan-3 Success
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday joined millions of people across the world in congratulating India on becoming the first nation to land near the Moon's south pole.
"What an incredible moment! Congratulations to ISRO for the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon this morning. Today India became the first country to successfully achieve a soft landing on the southern polar region of the moon," Pichai said in a post on X.
What an incredible moment! Congratulations to @isro for the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon this morning. Today India became the first country to successfully achieve a soft landing on the southern polar region of the moon. https://t.co/2D6qSmneUp— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 23, 2023
India is now on the moon and the success belongs to all humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the lunar surface.
Addressing ISRO scientists virtually from Johannesburg, he said India made a resolve "on the Earth and fulfilled it on the Moon."
"This is a moment to cherish forever," PM Modi said.
"India's successful moon mission is not India's alone...Our approach of one earth, one family one future is resonating across the globe...Moon mission is based on the same human-centric approach. So, this success belongs to all of humanity," PM Modi said noting that this stupendous feat has been achieved during India's G20 presidency.
'India Took A Walk On The Moon'
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said that Chandrayaan-3's rover ramped down from the Lander on the lunar surface and "India took a walk on the moon".
On its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, ISRO in a post said, ""Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India--Made for the Moon! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon!"
ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Wednesday toasted the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, crediting it to the “pain and agony” of all the scientists who persevered on it, and expressed confidence that the space agency would similarly land a spacecraft on Mars in the coming years.
Acknowledging the contribution of a generation of leadership by the scientists of the country's space agency for the Chandrayaan-3 mission's success, he said this is an "incremental progress" and "definitely a huge one."
"It (success of Chandrayaan-3 mission) gives confidence to configure missions to not only go to the Moon, but also to go to Mars, sometimes (perhaps) land on Mars, may be in future go to Venus and other planets...," he said.
