Chandrayaan-3: Google Doodle Celebrates India's Historic Achievement; Details Here

The Google Doodle for August 24 is celebrating India's historic achievement of becoming the first country to land a spacecraft on the moon's south pole.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota Range, Andhra Pradesh, India on July 14 and it successfully touched down near the lunar south pole region on August 23.

"Congratulations to the Chandrayaan-3 space mission! We’re over the moon for you!" Google said.