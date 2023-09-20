Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu And Other Comic Characters To Create Election Awareness Among Children; Know More
30,000 copies of the comic book will be distributed free and lakhs of children will also view them digitally, ECI said.
The Election Commission of India on Wednesday said that iconic comic characters Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, Raaka, Dhamaka Singh, Billoo and others will now create awareness among children about elections.
In a unique initiative, the comic book, "Chacha Chaudhary aur Chunavi Dangal", published by Pran Comics, was released by the Commission on September 20.
"Chacha Chaudhary ka dimag computer se tez chalta hai", and his formidable intellect will now be harnessed by SVEEP division of ECI, the Commission said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
30,000 copies will be distributed free and lakhs of children will also view them digitally. The comic has 10 short stories on electoral aspects.
Last month, the Election Commission of India roped in cricket legend and Bharat Ratna awardee Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar as the 'National Icon' for voter awareness and education for the ECI.
According to a PIB release, an MoU was signed with the legend for a period of 3 years at an event organized at Akashvani Rang Bhavan, New Delhi in the presence of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel.
"This collaboration marks a significant step towards leveraging Tendulkar's unparalleled impact with the youth demographic for increasing voters’ participation in the forthcoming elections, especially in General Elections 2024," the Election Commission statement said.
ECI through this partnership aims to bridge the gap between citizens, especially youth and urban populations and the electoral process thereby, trying to address the challenges of urban and youth apathy, it added.