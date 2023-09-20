Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu And Other Comic Characters To Create Election Awareness Among Children; Know More

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday said that iconic comic characters Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, Raaka, Dhamaka Singh, Billoo and others will now create awareness among children about elections.

In a unique initiative, the comic book, "Chacha Chaudhary aur Chunavi Dangal", published by Pran Comics, was released by the Commission on September 20.

"Chacha Chaudhary ka dimag computer se tez chalta hai", and his formidable intellect will now be harnessed by SVEEP division of ECI, the Commission said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

30,000 copies will be distributed free and lakhs of children will also view them digitally. The comic has 10 short stories on electoral aspects.