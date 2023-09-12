CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration Begins Today; Check Dates, Fees, Link
Eligible students can register for the CBSE Board Exams 2024 on the official website, cbse.gov.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 will start the registration for board exams 2024 for private students. The registration will be done on its official website that is cbse.gov.in. Once the form is available, eligible students can register themselves with CBSE as a private student.
CBSE Board Exams 2024: Important Dates, Fees
The last date to submit the CBSE Board Exams 2024 registration form is October 11. However, candidates will still be allowed to submit the CBSE Board Exams 2024 registration form till October 19 subject to payment of late fee of Rs 2,000. The exam fee is Rs 1500 for 5 subjects, and for an extra subject, students would need to pay Rs 300.
Students who will appear for improvement, additional, and compartment exams will have to pay Rs 300. The fee for the practical exam is Rs 100 per subject.
All forms and fees will only be accepted in online mode strictly as per the schedules given here under.
No application shall be accepted in offline mode.
No application shall be accepted after the last date on any ground.
No application shall be accepted without fee.
Fees for all activities will be accepted only through online payment mode ie., Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card (both National/ International).
No fee shall be accepted in offline mode i.e., DD/ Postal Order /Money order/ cheque etc.
CBSE Board Exams 2024: Exam Date
The Central Board of Secondary Education will hold the examinations for the following categories of private students in the months of February or March or April — 2024 alongwith the Board's Main Examinations 2024. The exact dates will be notified later. For more details, check https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html
CBSE Board Exams 2024: General Information
The process of submission of application forms is online, therefore, the students can fill only one application form. In case the student has submitted one application he or she will not be allowed to apply again under any other category. The students may therefore select their category and other details carefully.
Students will be examined only in the Subjects and Syllabus as prescribed for the year of examination. Candidates must go through the eligibility and pass criteria as well as the current curriculum and scheme of studies available on the CBSE website link www.cbseacademic.in/curriculum.html.
Private candidates cannot take subjects that involve laboratory practice, however, women Private Students (Delhi only) can offer Home Science with Practical.
Similarly, Candidates with visual impairment (Blindness) (Delhi only) have the option of offering any one of the codes of Music Subject i.e., 031 or 032 or 033 or 034 or 035 or 36.
Applicants will be able to apply only for subjects that are auto-generated in the system.
Care should be taken for indicating the subject code against languages as there is more than one type of course. For language, medium code is not required.
Fresh (New) Roll Number will be allotted by the Board for the candidates appearing in 2024. In no case, the candidates will be allowed to appear with the previous year's Roll Number.
The examination centre once allotted will be final and no request for a change of examination centre will be considered. The examination centre will be allotted by the Board based on the city choice filled in the examination form by the student.
Payment should be made from either your own account/debit/credit card or any of your parent/sibling’s account/debit/credit card so that in the event of any refund, the same reaches you and no one else.
Applicant needs to upload scanned jpg files of their photo and signature not exceeding 40 KB in size as per the procedure given in Annexure 3.