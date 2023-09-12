CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration Begins Today; Check Dates, Fees, Link

The process of submission of application forms is online, therefore, the students can fill only one application form. In case the student has submitted one application he or she will not be allowed to apply again under any other category. The students may therefore select their category and other details carefully.

Students will be examined only in the Subjects and Syllabus as prescribed for the year of examination. Candidates must go through the eligibility and pass criteria as well as the current curriculum and scheme of studies available on the CBSE website link www.cbseacademic.in/curriculum.html.

Private candidates cannot take subjects that involve laboratory practice, however, women Private Students (Delhi only) can offer Home Science with Practical.

Similarly, Candidates with visual impairment (Blindness) (Delhi only) have the option of offering any one of the codes of Music Subject i.e., 031 or 032 or 033 or 034 or 035 or 36.

Applicants will be able to apply only for subjects that are auto-generated in the system.

Care should be taken for indicating the subject code against languages as there is more than one type of course. For language, medium code is not required.

Fresh (New) Roll Number will be allotted by the Board for the candidates appearing in 2024. In no case, the candidates will be allowed to appear with the previous year's Roll Number.

The examination centre once allotted will be final and no request for a change of examination centre will be considered. The examination centre will be allotted by the Board based on the city choice filled in the examination form by the student.

Payment should be made from either your own account/debit/credit card or any of your parent/sibling’s account/debit/credit card so that in the event of any refund, the same reaches you and no one else.

Applicant needs to upload scanned jpg files of their photo and signature not exceeding 40 KB in size as per the procedure given in Annexure 3.