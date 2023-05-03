World Press Freedom Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance

World Press Freedom Day increases awareness about the importance of press freedom highlighting the critical role that journalists and media outlets play in promoting democracy, and human rights. In their line of work, journalists and media workers face significant risks and challenges in their work, including censorship, harassment, intimidation, and even physical attacks. World Press Freedom Day provides an opportunity to highlight these challenges and to advocate for the protection of journalists.

World Press Freedom Day also serves as a reminder to the governments of their obligation to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression and to protect the safety of journalists and media workers. On this day, media professionals and civil society groups to come together to discuss issues related to press freedom and to also develop strategies to overcome the challenges facing journalists and media outlets around the world.