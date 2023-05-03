World Press Freedom Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance
World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on May 3, every year
World Press Freedom Day is an annual observance celebrated on May 3 to raise awareness about the importance of freedom of press. It also aims to remind the government to uphold the right to freedom of expression and free press. This year marks the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day.
World Press Freedom Day 2023: Theme
This year, in 2023, the theme for World Press Freedom Day is "Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights". According to UNESCO, the theme signifies the 'enabling element of freedom of expression to enjoy and protect all other human rights'.
World Press Freedom Day 2023: History
World Press Freedom Day was first proclaimed by UNESCO in 1991 in response to the increasing number of attacks on journalists and media outlets around the world. In December 1993, World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly (UNGA) following the recommendation of UNESCO's General Conference.
On December 20, 1993, UNGA declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day. The date was chosen to commemorate the adoption of the Windhoek Declaration, a statement of press freedom principles put across by African journalists in 1991.
World Press Freedom Day 2023: Significance
World Press Freedom Day increases awareness about the importance of press freedom highlighting the critical role that journalists and media outlets play in promoting democracy, and human rights. In their line of work, journalists and media workers face significant risks and challenges in their work, including censorship, harassment, intimidation, and even physical attacks. World Press Freedom Day provides an opportunity to highlight these challenges and to advocate for the protection of journalists.
World Press Freedom Day also serves as a reminder to the governments of their obligation to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression and to protect the safety of journalists and media workers. On this day, media professionals and civil society groups to come together to discuss issues related to press freedom and to also develop strategies to overcome the challenges facing journalists and media outlets around the world.
World Press Freedom Day 2023: Observance
May 3, 2023, is the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day. In the United Nations Headquarters, full day of activities started from May 2. Partners from the media, academia, and civil society were invited to organise events in New York and around the world centered on this year's theme.