World Laughter Day: Did You Know About These Health Benefits Of Laughter?

There's a popular saying that says, "laughter is the best medicine,". It is the truth, as it turns out. A hearty chuckle may lift your spirits and energise your thoughts.

World Laughter Day has been observed every year since 1998 to honour laughter. Presently, the day is observed globally on the first Sunday in May. The celebration of World Laughter Day symbolises a potential global expansion of the concepts of fraternity, friendliness, and humanity as well as a positive manifestation of world peace. It is also celebrated to shed emphasis on how happy emotions can result in a person changing for the better. It also aids in raising awareness of laughing and its numerous health advantages.

On this World Laughter Day, let us learn about the many health benefits of laughter.