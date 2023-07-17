These 9 Cities In India Received The Highest Rainfall On July 17
According to Skymet data, Sambalpur in Odisha received 128 mm of rainfall, making it the wettest place in the country.
Private weather forecaster Skymet has announced the list of wettest places in India on July 17.
It has been reported that heavy rainfall is expected in certain regions of India over the course of the next five days.
Take a look at the top wettest places in India. Check out if your city has made it to the list.#Monsoon2023 #Skymet #Rain #India #Odisha #Chhattisgarh #Uttarakhand #Andaman #Rajasthan #ArunachalPradesh #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/oWl65F6ajY— Skymet (@SkymetWeather) July 17, 2023
Top Cities That Received Highest Rainfall In India
Sambalpur, Odisha - 128 mm.
Matheran, Maharashtra - The small hill station in Maharashtra with beautiful ghats recorded a rainfall of 92 mm.
Raipur, Chattisgarh - The capital city of the state recorded a rainfall of 81 mm.
Mana, Uttarakhand - The village in Uttarakhand famous for its beauty recorded a rainfall of 80 mm.
Long Island, Andaman - One of the undiscovered places in Andaman and Nicobar known for its lush green tropical forests and beaches recorded a rainfall of 69 mm.
Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh - The perfect place for thrill and adventure sports with indigenous hanging bridges. Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh received a rainfall of 68 mm.
Pilani, Rajasthan - The home for BITS Pilani and major CSIR labs, Pilani is famous for many research institutes. The place in Rajasthan recorded a rainfall of 66 mm.
Sidhi- This place in Madhya Pradesh recorded a rainfall of 66 mm.
Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh - The place famous for beautiful ghats recorded a rainfall of 65 mm.