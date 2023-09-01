India Records Driest August In 122 Years, Here Are All The Record-Breaking Stats For August

India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra while addressing a press conference via virtual mode on August 31 stated that the monsoon rainfall for August was the lowest in the past 122 years since 1901.

Apart from this, he also mentioned that the rainfall in August over all Central India and South Peninsular India was also the lowest since 1901, making it one of the worst months of monsoon deficiency in history.

While mentioning this deficiency, Mohapatra stated that the development of El Nino conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean was the most important factor behind the deficient rainfall activity in August.

IMD had predicted the impact of El Nino during the start of the month itself and had mentioned that August and September will be drier than normal for most parts of India.

While sharing the outlook for September, he said that the Indian Ocean Dipole – the difference in sea surface temperature of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal – has started turning positive, which could counter the El Nino impact.

August 2023 also reported higher than above-normal temperatures which can be attributed to the lack of rainfall and weak monsoon conditions, as reported by IMD.

It is noteworthy that India has experienced record-breaking maximum and minimum temperatures, dating back to 1901.