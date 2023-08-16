Parsi New Year 2023: Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share On Navroz With Your Loved Ones

In 2023, the Parsi New Year will be celebrated on August 16. On this auspicious day Parsi communities worldwide are celebrating the day with happiness and hope.

This day marks new beginnings and the chance to cherish relationships. Through messages on social media, and texts, people are sharing heartfelt wishes, bringing joy even from afar.

Here are some well-wishes quotes and messages that are being shared during this special time on whatsapp and facebook.