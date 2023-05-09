New Food Delivery App 'Waayu' Launched In Mumbai; Details Here
Waayu is founded by Anirudha Kotgire and Mandar Lande and the app was launched by actor Suniel Shetty.
A new food delivery app 'Waayu', backed by Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 9.
As per Waayu's official website, the app "is the industry’s very own food delivery app with zero commission charges designed especially by and for restaurants for better profits, visibility, and freedom like never before!"
The app has started its service in the financial capital and 1000+ restaurants including Mahesh Lunch Home, Bhagat Tarachand, Banana Leaf, Shiv Sagar and more have joined it.
Waayu is onboarding restaurants from most parts of Mumbai BMC, Mira Bhayander, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar, etc and will be launched in other cities soon, the company website mentions.
How Does Waayu App Work?
Step 1: Sign in to the app
Step 2: Select a restaurant and the dish you want to order
Step 3: Enter delivery details and apply coupons if applicable
Step 4. Make the payment
Waayu App
Key Features
The app lists the following as its key features:
Order from iconic restaurants
Order at the best prices
User-friendly interface
Multiple payment options
Order at fingertips
Instant support
Restaurant owners can register on the app and take leverage of its customised dashboards to manage their businesses. Restaurant owners can enlist the terms and conditions as per their feasibility. Direct Paytm integration allows owners to enjoy complete profits.
About AHAR
In 1979, a group of hoteliers began Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association to unite restaurant owners and protect their interests.
Currently, 8000+ hoteliers are a part of this association in Greater Mumbai. Small, medium, and large three-star hotels are a part of this association. AHAR is spread across ten different zones and 11 subcommittees.