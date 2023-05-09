New Food Delivery App 'Waayu' Launched In Mumbai; Details Here

A new food delivery app 'Waayu', backed by Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 9.

As per Waayu's official website, the app "is the industry’s very own food delivery app with zero commission charges designed especially by and for restaurants for better profits, visibility, and freedom like never before!"

The app has started its service in the financial capital and 1000+ restaurants including Mahesh Lunch Home, Bhagat Tarachand, Banana Leaf, Shiv Sagar and more have joined it.

Waayu is onboarding restaurants from most parts of Mumbai BMC, Mira Bhayander, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar, etc and will be launched in other cities soon, the company website mentions.

Waayu is founded by Anirudha Kotgire and Mandar Lande and was launched by actor Suniel Shetty.