National Receptionists Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And More
National Receptionists Day is celebrated annually to recognise the important role that receptionists play in organisations.
National Receptionists Day is celebrated on the second Wednesday of May. This year, it is celebrated on May 11. National Receptionists Day is celebrated annually to recognise the important role that receptionists play in businesses and organisations.
This day is dedicated to show appreciation for the hard work, dedication, and professionalism of receptionists who are often the first point of contact for customers, clients, and visitors who visit a company, business or organisation.
National Receptionists Day 2023: History
National Receptionists' Day was first launched in 1991 in the United States to celebrate the role of professional receptionists. In 2012, Rapport, the UK's provider of Reception Services launched it in the United Kingdom. Soon other countries joined in the observance and hence an International Receptionists' Day was formed.
National Receptionists Day 2023: Purpose
The purpose of International Receptionists’ Day is to:
Champion the recognition of the importance of a receptionist's role and how it is an important role played in any organisation.
Promote pride amongst receptionists and celebrate them for being one of the important role they play within an organisation.
Give employers an opportunity to recognise the efforts done by their receptionists and celebrate their achievements across their businesses.
National Receptionists Day 2023: Significance
Receptionists are the front line of any organisation. Their job is responsible for greeting guests, answering phone calls, scheduling appointments, and performing administrative tasks. Since they are the first point of contact, they are often the first impression of the company and can influence a customer's experience.
On National Receptionists Day, businesses and organisations may choose to celebrate by showing their appreciation for their receptionists through gifts and recognising their efforts. The day provides as a platform to acknowledge the importance of this role and show gratitude for being on the frontline of the company.
National Receptionists Day 2023: How To Celebrate
On National Receptionists Day, a small gestures of appreciation can go a long way in boosting morale and building a positive workplace culture. Here's what organisations can do...
Send a thank-you note greeting card.
Provide a special treat like a box of chocolates with flower.
Give a shout-out to your receptionist on social media.
Hold a recognition ceremony and thank the person for the valuable contributions.