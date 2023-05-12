National Limerick Day 2023: History, Significance Of 'Nonsensical Poetry' Day
Limerick was popularised by Edward Lear in his "A Book of Nonsense" which was published 1846
National Limerick Day is celebrated on May 12 every year. It is the birthday of Edward Lear.
Lear was an English writer who was known for his works of nonsensical prose and poetry. Limerick was popularised by Lear in his "A Book of Nonsense" which was published 1846.
What is a Limerick
A limerick is a five-line poem with a specific rhyme scheme. The first, second, and fifth lines rhyme with each other. The third and fourth lines rhyme with each other. The limerick is a humorous poem, often with a nonsensical or bawdy theme.
National Limerick Day: History of the limerick
The limerick is thought to have originated in Ireland in the 18th century. Edward Lear's Book of Nonsense which was published in 1846, included many memorable limericks which helped establish the form as a popular type of humorous poetry. The limerick became popular in the United States of America during the late 1800s and early 1900s resulting in many newspapers and magazines publishing limericks in their pages.
How to write a limerick
Here are a few tips on how to write a limerick:
The limerick should have five lines.
The first, second, and fifth lines should rhyme with each other.
The third and fourth lines should rhyme with each other.
The limerick should be humorous or nonsensical.
The lenght of the limerick should be not more than 14 lines
Fun fact: Do you know the popular nursery rhyme Hickory Dickory Dock is a limerick. Here's how it goes...
Hickory, dickory, dock.
The mouse ran up the clock
The clock struck one
The mouse ran down
Hickory, dickory, dock.
National Limerick Day 2023: How To Celebrate
On National Limerick Day, people usually get creative by writing their own limericks, reading limericks by others, and sharing limericks with friends and family. The day is celebrated around the world with events hosting limerick-writing contests, and participating in other limerick-themed activities.
National Limerick Day is also a good opportunity to encourage children to become more interested in poetry. It is an engaging activity to do with kids as it brings humour and fun to a topic.