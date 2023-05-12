Mother's Day 2023: Best Short Messages And Quotes To Express Your Love For Your Mom
Mother's day will be celebrated on Sunday, May 14
Mother's Day is a special occasion to celebrate and show gratitude to the most important person in our lives. Along with thoughtful gestures, heartfelt quotes and messages can express our love and appreciation for our mothers.
Here are some of the best short quotes and messages to help you make your mother feel special on Mother's Day.
Happy Mother's Day to the queen of our family!
You are the light in my life. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!
You are the glue that holds us all together. Happy Mother's Day!
Thank you for being my rock and my best friend. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!
You are the most loving and caring person I know. Happy Mother's Day!
Your unwavering love and support mean the world to me. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!
Wishing you a day as wonderful as you are. Happy Mother's Day!
You make every day brighter. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!
I'm grateful for all the life lessons you've taught me. Happy Mother's Day!
You are the embodiment of grace and strength. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!
Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing mom ever!
Thanks for being my superhero mom. Happy Mother's Day!
Sending you all my love on this special day. Happy Mother's Day!
You are the heart of our family. Happy Mother's Day!
Thank you for always being there for me. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!
Wishing you a day filled with love and happiness. Happy Mother's Day!
To the best mom in the world, Happy Mother's Day!
Thanks for all the sacrifices you've made for our family. Happy Mother's Day!
Your love and support mean everything to me. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!
You are my inspiration and my role model. Happy Mother's Day!
"A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." - Princess Diana
"The world needs our mothers." - Liya Kebede
"A mother's love is the heartbeat of the family." - Unknown
"God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." - Rudyard Kipling
"A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie." - Tenneva Jordan
"A mother is the one who fills your heart in the first place." - Amy Tan
"A mother's love is like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day." - Unknown
"A mother's love is like no other love in the world." - Agatha Christie
"Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever." - Unknown
"A mother's love is a gift that no one can replace." - Unknown
"A mother is the most powerful influence in a child's life." - Eleanor Roosevelt
"A mother is the only person who can love you unconditionally." - Unknown
"A mother is the most important person in your life." - Unknown
“A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." - Cardinal Mermillod
"A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people promptly announces she never did care for pie." - Erma Bombeck
"A mother is a person who, seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie." - Tenneva Jordan
"A mother is a person who, when you are sick, puts her hand on your forehead to feel your temperature and then puts her hand on your cheek to feel if you have a fever." - Barbara Christine Seifert
"A mother is a person who, when you are all grown up, suddenly becomes your best friend." - Marion C. Garretty
"A mother is the only person in the world who can love you more than she loves herself." - Unknown
"A mother is the person who sees the first smile, hears the first word, feels the first hug, and worries about you every day of her life." - Unknown
"A mother is someone who sacrifices everything for her children, even her own happiness." - Unknown