Mother's Day 2023: Best Short Messages And Quotes To Express Your Love For Your Mom

"A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." - Princess Diana

"The world needs our mothers." - Liya Kebede

"A mother's love is the heartbeat of the family." - Unknown

"God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." - Rudyard Kipling

"A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie." - Tenneva Jordan

"A mother is the one who fills your heart in the first place." - Amy Tan

"A mother's love is like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day." - Unknown

"A mother's love is like no other love in the world." - Agatha Christie

"Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever." - Unknown

"A mother's love is a gift that no one can replace." - Unknown

"A mother is the most powerful influence in a child's life." - Eleanor Roosevelt

"A mother is the only person who can love you unconditionally." - Unknown

"A mother is the most important person in your life." - Unknown

“A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." - Cardinal Mermillod

"A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people promptly announces she never did care for pie." - Erma Bombeck

"A mother is a person who, seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie." - Tenneva Jordan

"A mother is a person who, when you are sick, puts her hand on your forehead to feel your temperature and then puts her hand on your cheek to feel if you have a fever." - Barbara Christine Seifert

"A mother is a person who, when you are all grown up, suddenly becomes your best friend." - Marion C. Garretty

"A mother is the only person in the world who can love you more than she loves herself." - Unknown

"A mother is the person who sees the first smile, hears the first word, feels the first hug, and worries about you every day of her life." - Unknown