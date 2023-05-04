Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full List Of Constituencies And Candidates From Key Seats
The South Indian state will witness a three-cornered contest between the BJP, Congress, and JD(S).
The state of Karnataka is all set for the Assembly elections to be held on May 10, 2023. The results of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 will be announced on May 13.
The South Indian state will witness a three-cornered contest between the BJP, Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular). The ruling party BJP, which is looking to return to power in the state, has fielded its candidates in all 224 Karnataka Assembly constituencies against the Congress’ 223 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular) party is contesting 207 seats and will support other parties in seven seats.
Before we learn about the candidates from some of the key constituencies, let us take a look at the list of constituencies in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023.
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: List Of Constituencies
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: List Of Candidates From Key Constituencies
Shiggaon
BJP: Basavaraj Bommai
Congress: Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan
JD(S): Sashidhar Channabasappa Yaligar
Kanakapura
BJP: R. Ashok
Congress: DK Shivakumar
JD(S): Nagaraj
Shikaripura
BJP: B Y Vijayendra
Congress: GB Malatesh
Udupi
BJP: Yashpal Suvarna
Congress: Prasadraj Kanchan
JD(S): Dakshat R Shetty
Varuna
BJP: V Somanna
Congress: Siddaramaiah
Channapatna
BJP: CP Yogeshwara
Congress: S Gangadhar
JD(S): HD Kumaraswamy
A total of 2,613 candidates are in the poll fray, as the withdrawal of candidatures for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka came to an end on April 24. Out of 2,613 candidates in the poll fray, 2,427 are male, 184 females and 2 others, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka said.
685 candidates are from Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPP) and 918 are independents. Apart from the BJP, Congress and JD (S), AAP has fielded 209 candidates. BSP 133, 4 CPI(M), 8 JD(U) and 2 NPP.