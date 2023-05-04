BQPrimeTrendingKarnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full List Of Constituencies And Candidates From Key Seats
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full List Of Constituencies And Candidates From Key Seats

The South Indian state will witness a three-cornered contest between the BJP, Congress, and JD(S).

04 May 2023, 10:20 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: PTI</p></div>
Source: PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

The state of Karnataka is all set for the Assembly elections to be held on May 10, 2023. The results of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 will be announced on May 13. 

The South Indian state will witness a three-cornered contest between the BJP, Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular). The ruling party BJP, which is looking to return to power in the state, has fielded its candidates in all 224 Karnataka Assembly constituencies against the Congress’ 223 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular) party is contesting 207 seats and will support other parties in seven seats.

Before we learn about the candidates from some of the key constituencies, let us take a look at the list of constituencies in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: List Of Constituencies

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: List Of Candidates From Key Constituencies

Shiggaon

  • BJP: Basavaraj Bommai 

  • Congress: Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan 

  • JD(S): Sashidhar Channabasappa Yaligar 

Kanakapura 

  • BJP: R. Ashok

  • Congress: DK Shivakumar 

  • JD(S): Nagaraj

Shikaripura

  • BJP: B Y Vijayendra

  • Congress: GB Malatesh

Udupi

  • BJP: Yashpal Suvarna

  • Congress: Prasadraj Kanchan

  • JD(S): Dakshat R Shetty

Varuna

  • BJP: V Somanna

  • Congress: Siddaramaiah

Channapatna

  • BJP: CP Yogeshwara

  • Congress: S Gangadhar

  • JD(S): HD Kumaraswamy

ALSO READ

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Voting Date, Results, Total Voters, And More

Opinion
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Voting Date, Results, Total Voters, And More
Read More

A total of 2,613 candidates are in the poll fray, as the withdrawal of candidatures for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka came to an end on April 24. Out of 2,613 candidates in the poll fray, 2,427 are male, 184 females and 2 others, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka said.

685 candidates are from Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPP) and 918 are independents. Apart from the BJP, Congress and JD (S), AAP has fielded 209 candidates. BSP 133, 4 CPI(M), 8 JD(U) and 2 NPP.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Trending News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT