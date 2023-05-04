Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full List Of Constituencies And Candidates From Key Seats

The state of Karnataka is all set for the Assembly elections to be held on May 10, 2023. The results of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 will be announced on May 13.

The South Indian state will witness a three-cornered contest between the BJP, Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular). The ruling party BJP, which is looking to return to power in the state, has fielded its candidates in all 224 Karnataka Assembly constituencies against the Congress’ 223 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular) party is contesting 207 seats and will support other parties in seven seats.

Before we learn about the candidates from some of the key constituencies, let us take a look at the list of constituencies in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023.