JioCinema Premium Subscription Plan: HBO, WB Shows And Movies Won't Be Free Anymore
A single subscription that costs Rs 999 yearly, will also offer users to watch across four devices simultaneously.
JioCinema will not be free anymore. Mukesh Ambani owned OTT platform JioCinema has announced a Premium subscription service. With this announcement, Jio Cinema, now, will not be offering all content for free in the app.
JioCinema Premium Subscription Plan Price
JioCinema has launched its paid subscription service called the Jio Cinema Premium. A single subscription that costs Rs 999 yearly, will also offer users to watch across four devices simultaneously. The annual fee for the paid version of JioCinema will be for Hollywood content that is hosted on the platform. Jio app can be downloaded on both Google Playstore and App store.
The only difference between JioCinema Premium and other competitors like Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video is that for the former only a yearly plan is available, while the other OTT platforms offer 3 months to 6 months plans.
JioCinema Premium: Hollywood content
Warner Bros and Reliance have signed an agreement to bring WB's content under Jio. Now, under the Premium version of JioCinema, users will be able to watch series like Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, True Detective, Chernobyl etc. Movies like Harry Potter movie series, Wonder Woman and Batman vs Superman and others have also beed added to the library.
What is Jio Cinema
JioCinema is an Indian advertising video on-demand and OTT streaming service. It is owned by Viacom18, a subsidiary of TV18. JioCinema was launched on September 5, 2016, JioCinema's content library includes films, television shows, web series, music videos, documentaries, and sports.
JioCinema is available on a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and set-top boxes. It can be accessed for free by Jio subscribers, and for a monthly subscription fee by non-Jio subscribers.
JioCinema offers a wide range of content, including both Indian and international films, TV shows, and web series. It also has a live TV section, where users can watch live news, sports, and entertainment channels. JioCinema is a popular streaming service in India, with over 100 million users. It is one of the most popular ways to watch movies and TV shows in India.