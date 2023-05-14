JioCinema Premium Subscription Plan: HBO, WB Shows And Movies Won't Be Free Anymore

JioCinema has launched its paid subscription service called the Jio Cinema Premium. A single subscription that costs Rs 999 yearly, will also offer users to watch across four devices simultaneously. The annual fee for the paid version of JioCinema will be for Hollywood content that is hosted on the platform. Jio app can be downloaded on both Google Playstore and App store.

The only difference between JioCinema Premium and other competitors like Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video is that for the former only a yearly plan is available, while the other OTT platforms offer 3 months to 6 months plans.