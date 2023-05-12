International Nurses Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, and Significance
International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 each year to recognise the contributions of nurses to society. International Nurses Day is also to honour the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale who is regarded as the founder of modern nursing.
International Nurses Day 2023 Theme
Every year, International Nurses Day has a different theme to highlight a particular aspect of nursing. The theme for 2023 is "Our Nurses. Our Future." According to the International Council of Nurses, the theme will be a global campaign that sets out what how nursing in the future should address global health challenges and improve global health for everyone. The theme aims to take lessons from the pandemic and translate these into actions of the future.
Today is #IND2023! ICN President @PamCiprianoRN: âThe theme is âOur Nurses. Our Future.â shining a light on #nurses, on a brighter future and sets out what we want for #nursing . To address and improve #globalhealth for all, we are launching a Charter for Change.â #INDCharter pic.twitter.com/mzmBC7Reqy— ICN (@ICNurses) May 11, 2023
International Nurses Day 2023: History
The date for International Nurses Day was chosen as May 12 to commemorate the birthday of Florence Nightingale. Nightingale was a British nurse who played a key role in improving the care of wounded soldiers during the Crimean War. She is also credited with founding the first school of nursing in the world.
The International Council of Nurses (ICN) established the International Nurses Day in 1974. ICN is a federation of more than 130 national nurses' associations that represent over 20 million nurses worldwide.
International Nurses Day 2023: Significance
Nurses play an important role in the healthcare system. They provide patient care, keep in touch with the nitty gritties of the patients, educate patients and their families. Nurses are also involved in research, and administration. On International Nurses, the contributions of nurses to society is celebrated and their hard work, dedication, and compassion recognised. It is also a day to highlight the challenges that nurses face, such as staffing shortages, low pay, and sometimes even violence by patient's kin.
International Nurses Day 2023: How To Celebrate
International Nurses Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of nursing and to recognise the valuable work that nurses do every day to improve the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities. Here are some things to do to celebrate International Nurses Day.
Thank a nurse you know for their hard work and dedication.
Students can volunteer your time at a local hospital or clinic.
Educate yourself about the challenges that nurses face.
Use social media to raise awareness about International Nurses Day
Donate to a nursing organisation or charity.