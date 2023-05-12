International Nurses Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

The date for International Nurses Day was chosen as May 12 to commemorate the birthday of Florence Nightingale. Nightingale was a British nurse who played a key role in improving the care of wounded soldiers during the Crimean War. She is also credited with founding the first school of nursing in the world.

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) established the International Nurses Day in 1974. ICN is a federation of more than 130 national nurses' associations that represent over 20 million nurses worldwide.