International No Diet Day 2023: Date History, Significance, How To Celebrate

International No Diet Day was created by Mary Evans Young in 1992 in United Kingdom. She was the director of a British group called 'Diet Breakers'. Young was a British feminist who developed this idea after being bullied at school for being fat and by speaking with women with similar experiences. The symbol of the day is a light blue ribbon.

In May 1992, Young introduced the first No Diet Day. It was a small affair that was supposed to be celebrated by a dozen women with a picnic in Hyde Park, London. The event was attended by women, and young girls with ages ranged from 21 to 76 and they all wore stickers that read, "Ditch That Diet". It rained that day and so Young took that party over to her home.

Today International No Diet Day is celebrated in countries like the United States, of America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, Israel, Denmark, Sweden, and Brazil.