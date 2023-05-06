International No Diet Day 2023: Date History, Significance, How To Celebrate
International No Diet Day is celebrated every year on May 6 to promote body positivity
International No Diet Day is celebrated every year on May 6 to promote body positivity, self-acceptance, and the acceptance of all body shapes and sizes. The day is also dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of dieting and reminding them that it is okay to take break from dieting.
International No Diet Day History
International No Diet Day was created by Mary Evans Young in 1992 in United Kingdom. She was the director of a British group called 'Diet Breakers'. Young was a British feminist who developed this idea after being bullied at school for being fat and by speaking with women with similar experiences. The symbol of the day is a light blue ribbon.
In May 1992, Young introduced the first No Diet Day. It was a small affair that was supposed to be celebrated by a dozen women with a picnic in Hyde Park, London. The event was attended by women, and young girls with ages ranged from 21 to 76 and they all wore stickers that read, "Ditch That Diet". It rained that day and so Young took that party over to her home.
Today International No Diet Day is celebrated in countries like the United States, of America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, Israel, Denmark, Sweden, and Brazil.
International No Diet Day Significance
International No Diet Day is a day to challenge the societal pressure to conform to a specific body type. It provides an opportunity promote a positive body image. It encourages individuals to embrace their bodies and celebrate their unique attributes, rather than focusing on unrealistic beauty standards which may not be achievable.
The day also aims to raise awareness about the dangers of dieting, which can lead to disordered eating, low self-esteem, and other physical and mental health problems.
How To Celebrate International No Diet Day
On this day, people are encouraged to participate in activities that promote body acceptance and positivity. You can celebrate the day with some things listed below
Eat whatever you want to without feeling guilty about it.
Share positive affirmations and remind yourself throughout the day.
Take time to appreciate and care for your body.
Share a photo or message on social media that promotes body positivity and self-love.
Talk to your friends and family about the importance of body positivity and self-acceptance.
Focus on eating intuitively rather than starving yourself.
Read books or articles about body positivity.
Educate yourself on the negative effects of extreme diet culture.