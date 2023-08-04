International Friendship Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Instagram Captions To Shared With Your Beloved Friends

As the International Friendship Day of 2023 comes closer, take a moment to embrace the spirit of Friendship Day as you honor your dearest confidant and relive the remarkable journey you have shared.

This day is when you take advantage of this opportune occasion to treat your companion to a delightful lunch, quality time spent together, or a cozy gathering over drinks, all while fondly reflecting on the cherished moments from the inception of your friendship.

You can commence the friendship day by sharing some touching quotes and wished given below with your closest friends.

As the most followed tradition on Friendship Day, you can also tie a friendship band to each other to convey the sweet gesture of celebrating your strong bond of friendship.

When is Friendship Day?

In India, Friendship Day is observed annually on the first Sunday of August and this year it will be celebrated on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Internationally, Friendship Day was celebrated on July 30. Many countries celebrate Friendship Day on different dates as per their traditions.