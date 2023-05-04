Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale Is Now Live: Upto 18% Discount On iPhone 13, Check Details Here
Biggest Summer is Live! Check out the amazing offers on variants of iPhone 13
Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale has now officially begun and you can now go ahead and shop for your favorite products on Flipkart.
The sale is expected to offer significant discounts on various phone models, including popular ones such as the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Realme C55, Pixel 6a, and more, as indicated on the teaser page on the website.
Here are some of the best deals on iPhone 13.
1) Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB)
The iPhone 13 with 128 GB is now available on sale on Flipkart Big Saving Days, you can get the phone for Rs 56,999. You can exchange your old and get additional discount upto Rs 26,250 off.
Apple iPhone 13 is available on sale in following colors - Blue, Midnight, Pink, Green, Starlight and Red.
2) Apple iPhone 13 (256 GB)
In the Big saving days sale, you can get this phone on Rs 66,999. You can also buy the phone on exchange, and get upto Rs 26,250 off.
Apple iPhone 13 (256 GB) is available in these colors - Pink, Green, Starlight, Red and Blue
3) Apple iPhone 13 (512 GB)
In the Big saving days sale, the iPhone 13 with 512 GB can be bought for Rs 84,999. You can also buy the phone on exchange, and get upto Rs 26,250 off.
Apple iPhone 13 (512 GB) is available in following colors - Blue, Midnight, Pink, Green, Starlight, Red.
Here are some iPhone 13 specifications that you need to know before getting this phone from Flipkart.
The iPhone 13 has a dual-camera system and an A15 Bionic chip for improved performance. It also has a longer battery life, a durable design, and a Super Retina XDR display for a better user experience.
The display is an OLED type that offers improved visibility in bright daylight and energy efficiency. The device has a sturdy build that is resistant to water and dust.
The camera has been upgraded for better photos and videos. The wide camera captures more light. There is sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. The Ultra Wide camera adds more detail in dark areas of photos.
The device offers an extended battery life of up to 19 hours of video playback, providing more time for entertainment and activities.
The Flipkart Big Savings Day sale started today on 4th May 2023 and there are other premium phones as well which you can buy.