Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale Is Now Live: Upto 11% Discount On iPhone 14 Plus, Check Details Here

1) Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128GB)

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels and a pixel density of 457ppi, providing clear visuals for users.

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a two-lens camera system on the rear end, with a 12MP Primary Lens and a 12MP Ultra-Wide Angle Lens. The phone also includes a 12MP Selfie Shooter on the front side, along with advanced characteristics such as LED Flash, Phase Detection autofocus, and Digital Zoom.

You can get this brilliant phone on Flipkart today on sale at Rs. 79,999. The colors available are Blue, Purple, Midnight, Yellow, Red and Starlight. If you exchange your phone you can Rs 29,250 off. You will also get a 1-year warranty on the handset and a 6-month guarantee on other accessories on the phone.