Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale Is Now Live: Upto 11% Discount On iPhone 14 Plus, Check Details Here
Biggest Summer is Live! Check out the amazing offers on variants of iPhone 14 plus
Flipkart Big Savings Day sale is here and it is a perfect opportunity to get the best deals on your favorite gadgets like POCO, Samsung, and everyone's favorite iPhone. The latest Apple iPhone 14 with 128GB storage can be purchased on Apple's website for Rs 79,900. Alternatively, Flipkart's Big Savings Day sale is offering discounts and special deals on the device. This may be an opportune time to buy a new iPhone.
Here are some of the deals on the iPhone 14 Plus
1) Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128GB)
The Apple iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels and a pixel density of 457ppi, providing clear visuals for users.
The Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a two-lens camera system on the rear end, with a 12MP Primary Lens and a 12MP Ultra-Wide Angle Lens. The phone also includes a 12MP Selfie Shooter on the front side, along with advanced characteristics such as LED Flash, Phase Detection autofocus, and Digital Zoom.
You can get this brilliant phone on Flipkart today on sale at Rs. 79,999. The colors available are Blue, Purple, Midnight, Yellow, Red and Starlight. If you exchange your phone you can Rs 29,250 off. You will also get a 1-year warranty on the handset and a 6-month guarantee on other accessories on the phone.
2) Apple iPhone 14 Plus (256 GB)
On today's Flipkart Big Savings Day sale, you can get this phone at Rs. 89,999. The colors available are Blue, Purple, Midnight, Yellow, Red, and Starlight. If you exchange your phone you can Rs. 29,250 off. You will also get a 1-year warranty on the handset and a 6-month guarantee on other accessories on the phone.
3) Apple iPhone 14 Plus (512 GB)
Another model that you can get on Flipkart's Big Savings Day is Apple iPhone 14 Plus sale for 1,09,999. If you exchange your phone you can Rs. 29,250 off. Blue, Purple, Starlight, Red, and Yellow. You will also get a 1-year warranty on the handset and a 6-month guarantee on other accessories on the phone.