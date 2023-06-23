Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023 Is Now Live: Upto 80% Off On 1 Lakh+ Products; Check Offers
The 'Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale' began on June 23rd and will go on till June 25th, 2023.
The ‘Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale’ has started today and offers discounts on mobiles, electronics, home appliances, fashion, and much more. The sale will last for three days from June 23 to June 25, 2023.
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Budget Bazaar
Flipkart has introduced host of new offers and options during this Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. One of them is the Budget Bazaar - with products below Rs 49 to below Rs 999. These low prices are available across wide range of products like food & beverages, clothing, shoes, home utlities, fashion jewellery and more.
Offers On Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale
Offers On Fashion :
Men’s casual shoes start from Rs. 99
Women’s jumpsuits, skirts, dresses, and more starting from Rs. 99
Men’s casual t-shirts from Rs. 99
Slippers and sandals from Rs. 99
Top-rated dress material under Rs. 399
Top brands available at up to 50 to 70% off
Offers On Phones :
Up to 30% off on Realme mobiles
Save big on POCO smartphones
Buy Vivo mobiles at up to 30% off
Grab Google Pixel at up to 29% off
Offers On Electronic Gadgets :
Buy the best thin laptops starting from Rs. 14,999
Soundbars and speakers start from Rs. 999
True-wireless earphones from Rs. 699
Smartwatches from Rs. 999
Trimmers available from Rs. 99
Offers On Home Kitchen Tools :
Get a gas stove starting from Rs. 999
Sofa covers starting from Rs. 149
Hand Juicers starting from Rs. 99
Get 75% off on Hobs
Lunch boxes starting from Rs. 149
Ironing Mats under Rs. 199
Get 75-80% off on Home Decor
Offers On TV & Appliances :
Kitchen appliances starting from Rs. 299
Save up to 55% on refrigerators
Washing machines at up to 60% off
Get ACs for up to 55%
Offers On Furnitures :
Mattresses are available for purchase starting at a price of Rs. 2,990.
The starting price for wardrobes is Rs. 5999.
Shoe racks are available for purchase starting at Rs. 249.
Portable laptop tables for under Rs. 349
Collapsible wardrobes worth Rs. 699 to the cart
Beds are available starting at Rs. 7490.
Other Offers On Flipkart :
Men's footwear, including sneakers and loafers, are currently on sale with a minimum discount of 60%.
Men's clothing including trousers and shirts are currently discounted by 60 to 80%.
There are current promotions available for women's tops, jeans, and other items.
Receive a discount of at least 60% on bags, accessories, and other items.