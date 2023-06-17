Father's Day 2023 - 17 Last-Minute Gadgets To Gift Your Dad
Father's Day is celebrated on June 18. Choose from one of these latest gadgets which will bring a smile to his face.
Celebrate Father's Day by gifing him one of these 17 last-minute gadgets, from tech to tools, fitness to gaming, find the perfect gift to show your appreciation.
For Tech Enthusiast:
1. Smart Home Assistant - Give your dad the gift of convenience with a voice-activated smart home assistant that can control various devices around the house.
2. Wireless Earbuds - Upgrade his music experience with high-quality, wireless earbuds that provide excellent sound and noise cancellation.
3. Virtual Reality Headset - Transport your dad to new dimensions with a virtual reality headset, offering immersive gaming and 360-degree experiences.
For DIY Expert
4. Multi-Tool Set - Equip your dad with a versatile multi-tool set, featuring a range of tools for his DIY projects and repairs.
5. Laser Distance Measurer - Make measuring tasks a breeze with a laser distance measurer that provides accurate readings with just a click.
6. Smart Workbench -Surprise him with a smart workbench that integrates technology, such as built-in power outlets, wireless charging pads, and task lighting.
For Fitness Freak
7. Fitness Tracker - Help your dad stay on top of his fitness goals with a feature-rich fitness tracker that monitors heart rate, steps, sleep, and more.
8. Smart Water Bottle - Keep him hydrated with a smart water bottle that tracks water intake, sends reminders, and even glows when it's time to drink.
9. Wireless Sport Earphones - Enhance his workout sessions with wireless sport earphones designed for optimal comfort and sweat resistance.
For Outdoor Adventurer
10. Portable Solar Charger - Provide your dad with a reliable source of power on his outdoor adventures with a portable solar charger.
11. Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker - Elevate his outdoor experiences with a waterproof Bluetooth speaker that delivers high-quality sound even in rugged environments.
12. Action Camera - Capture unforgettable moments with an action camera that records in stunning detail, ideal for documenting outdoor activities.
For Culinary Connoisseur
13. Smart Grill - Revolutionize his grilling game with a smart grill that monitors the temperature, sends notifications, and offers precise cooking controls.
14. Smart Coffee Maker - Give him a hassle-free coffee experience with a smart coffee maker that can be controlled remotely and prepares his favorite brew.
15. Electric Wine Opener - Make wine evenings effortless with an electric wine opener that removes corks swiftly and effortlessly.
For Gaming Geek
16. Gaming Console - Unleash his gaming spirit with the latest gaming console that offers immersive gameplay and stunning graphics.
17. Gaming Chair - Provide him with ultimate comfort during gaming marathons with a gaming chair that features an ergonomic design and built-in speakers.