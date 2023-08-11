DU UG Admission 2023 Second Merit List Released: Steps To Check Seat Allocation
University of Delhi has released the second merit list for undergraduate admissions
The University of Delhi announced the eagerly awaited second allotment or merit list for undergraduate admissions on Thursday, August 10.
Candidates can access the list by logging into their dashboards on the CSAS portal: admission.uod.ac.in.
Candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 10 to August 13. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from August 10 to August 14. The last date for payment of online fees is August 15. The classes will commence from August 16, 2023 onwards.
The list will include details about the seats that remained vacant following the conclusion of the first round of admissions.
Interested candidates are encouraged to check the CSAS portal for the subject and college-wise availability of seats for the second admission round.
Several popular colleges have managed to fill the majority of their seats during the initial round of admissions.
This year, the University of Delhi has made approximately 71,000 seats available for various undergraduate courses.
How To Check DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023?
Visit the official website: admission.uod.ac.in.
Log in to your personal dashboard.
Access the CSAS round 2 allocation list on the following page.