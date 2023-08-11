DU UG Admission 2023 Second Merit List Released: Steps To Check Seat Allocation

The University of Delhi announced the eagerly awaited second allotment or merit list for undergraduate admissions on Thursday, August 10.

Candidates can access the list by logging into their dashboards on the CSAS portal: admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 10 to August 13. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from August 10 to August 14. The last date for payment of online fees is August 15. The classes will commence from August 16, 2023 onwards.