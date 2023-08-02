CAT 2023 Registration Now Open On iimcat.ac.in: Check Eligibility, Fees, And Important Dates
Aspiring MBA students aiming to secure a spot in their desired Indian Institute of Management (IIM) can kickstart their journey by registering for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 starting today.
The registration process, initiated by the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, commenced on August 2.
Prospective candidates can complete their registration on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, with the deadline for applications set on September 13 till 5:00 pm.
Admit cards for registered candidates will be available for download from October 2.
The examination is scheduled to take place in three sessions on November 26, spanning 155 cities across the nation.
Eligibility Criteria For CAT 2023
To be eligible for CAT 2023, applicants must hold a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA.
Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Persons with Disabilities categories enjoy a 5% relaxation in their graduation percentage.
Application Fee For CAT 2023
The registration fee for SC, ST, and PWD candidates is Rs 1200, while other candidates are required to pay Rs 2400.
Anticipated CAT results are expected to be announced in the second week of January 2024, with the scores remaining valid until December 31, 2024.
Post successful qualification of the CAT exam, candidates can independently apply to various institutions for admissions.
It's important to note that even after clearing the CAT exams, candidates will need to undergo a screening process to participate in further selection rounds conducted by different institutes for admission.