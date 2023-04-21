BQPrimeTrendingAs Legacy Twitter Blue Tick Disappears, Here Is The List Of Top Indian Sportspersons Who Lost The Checkmark
As Legacy Twitter Blue Tick Disappears, Here Is The List Of Top Indian Sportspersons Who Lost The Checkmark

Final date of removing legacy blue checks was April 20. Many top sportspersons have not yet subscribed to Twitter Blue

21 Apr 2023, 10:33 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Twitter Legacy Blue Checkmarks</p></div>
Twitter Legacy Blue Checkmarks
Twitter began removing the blue verified checkmarks from individual and organisation accounts that were verified in the past. This change came into effect from April 21 onwards after Twitter CEO Elon Musk had announced the deadline on April 12.

Through Twitter, Elon Musk announced the final date for removing legacy Blue checks. He wrote “ Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20”

The only accounts that will be able to keep their blue checkmarks are those who subscribed to Twitter Blue, Twitter's subscription service. But many such existing verified handles have now lost their blue checkmarks after failing to subscribe to the service or not being keen enough have it subscribed. Below is the list of some top Indian sportspersons who have now lost their Twitter blue ticks.

List of Top Indian Sportspersons Who Lost Twitter Blue Ticks

  • Rohit Sharma

  • Sachin Tendulkar

  • Vira Kohli

  • MS Dhoni

  • PV Sindhu

  • Neeraj Chopra

  • Mary Kom

  • Saina Nehwal

  • Mithali Raj

  • Harmanpreet Kaur

  • Kapil Dev

  • Sushil Kumar

  • Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

  • Rohan Bopanna

  • Pankaj Advani

  • Yuvraj Singh

These are just some of the many sportsperson who recently had their Twitter blue tick mark removed.

How To Retain Twitter Checkmarks?

To retain blue tick, Twitter users can now sign up for Twitter Blue - subscription service, which is priced differently based on region and sign-up method. In India, the monthly pricing for iOS is ₹900, while web monthly is ₹650, and yearly pricing for iOS is ₹9400.

Twitter Verified handle had tweeted the steps 'To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here:' is what the tweet said

To sign up for Twitter blue - one can click on the link provided in the tweet and get back their esteemed Twitter Blue checkmark.

