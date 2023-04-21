As Legacy Twitter Blue Tick Disappears, Here Is The List Of Top Indian Politicians Who Lost The Checkmark
Final date of removing legacy blue checks was April 20. Many top politicians have not yet subscribed to Twitter Blue
On Monday April 21, Twitter began removing the blue verified ticks from individual and organisation accounts that were verified in the past but did not subscribe to Twitter Blue. On April 12, Elon Musk announced the final date for removing legacy Blue checks. He wrote “ Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20”
But despite the reminder, many individuals have not gone ahead and subscribed to Twitter Blue to have their tick mark restored. And this list includes many such top Indian politicians who have failed to subscribe on time for the service or have not being keen enough to have it subscribed. Lets have a look at such top politicians who are on this list.
List of Top Indian Politicians Who Lost Twitter Blue Ticks
Rahul Gandhi
Yogi Adityanath
Mamata Banerjee
Arvind Kejriwal
Priyanka Gandhi
Nitish Kumar
B.S.Yediyurappa
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Basavaraj S Bommai
Pinarayi Vijayan
N.Biren Singh
Conrad K Sangma
These are just some of the many politicians from the India who recently had their Twitter blue tick mark removed.
How To Retain Twitter Checkmarks?
To retain blue tick, one has to sign up for Twitter Blue - subscription service. In India, the monthly pricing for iOS is ₹900, while web monthly is ₹650, and yearly pricing for iOS is ₹9400.
Official 'Twitter Verified' handle had tweeted the steps 'To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here:' is what the tweet said
To sign up for Twitter blue - one can click on the link provided in the tweet and get back their esteemed Twitter Blue checkmark.