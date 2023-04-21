Anand Mahindra To Nithin Kamath: Which Business Leaders Lost Twitter Blue Tick And Who Kept it

Elon Musk owned Twitter on Thursday snatched away the iconic blue tick from legacy verified accounts. Now, only those individuals and organizations who subscribe to the social media platform's paid service Twitter Blue can have the blue tick mark next to their names. Several celebrities, politicians and industrialists have lost their verified blue tick mark.

Twitter account of prominent business leaders like Ratan Tata and Uday Kotak has been un-verified while many have retained their blue ticks.