Anand Mahindra To Nithin Kamath: Which Business Leaders Lost Twitter Blue Tick And Who Kept it
Several celebrities, politicians and industrialists have lost their verified blue tick mark.
Elon Musk owned Twitter on Thursday snatched away the iconic blue tick from legacy verified accounts. Now, only those individuals and organizations who subscribe to the social media platform's paid service Twitter Blue can have the blue tick mark next to their names. Several celebrities, politicians and industrialists have lost their verified blue tick mark.
Twitter account of prominent business leaders like Ratan Tata and Uday Kotak has been un-verified while many have retained their blue ticks.
List Of Business Personalities Who Lost Twitter Blue Tick
Uday Kotak
Ratan Tata
Nikhil Kamath
Gautam Adani
Rishad Premji
CP Gurnani
Deepinder Goyal
Gautam Singhania
Nandan Nilekani
Anupam Mittal
List Of Business Personalities Who Retained Twitter Blue Tick
Anand Mahindra
Harsh Goenka
Bhavish Aggarwal
Harsh Mariwala
Nithin Kamath
Twitter Blue costs ₹900 per month for iOS and Android users in India while it charges ₹650 per month for website.
Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has said that he is "personally paying" for the Twitter Blue subscriptions of some celebrities to keep their blue tick. In another tweet, he said, "Just Shatner, LeBron and King," referring to William Shatner, LeBron James and Stephan King.
According to Bloomberg, Elon Musk changed the rules in part to spur an uptick in subscriptions, which he has said is key to future revenue growth for the platform. Twitter's advertising revenue declined by 50% between October and March, he tweeted last month.