Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Ajio And More: Check Dates And Discount Details About Ongoing Sale

NYKAA’s Pink Summer sale starts at 4 PM on May 5. They are offering up to 50% off their products. The brand will offer a pink box where customers can add products to their sale wish list and checkout during the sale hours.

Customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and 5% cash back on a minimum Paytm order of ₹1499. Simultaneously, CRED users can get up to ₹500 cash back on the first CRED transaction.

NYKAA has an exclusive Slash and Save for combo purchases. Customers can check the Pink Deal Zone for varied offers. Alongside, customers can win additional offers and redeem during the sale through Game Zone and win gifts with buy and get more.

Start Day: May 5