Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Ajio And More: Check Dates And Discount Details About Ongoing Sale
All you need to know about the ongoing and upcoming sales on e-commerce platforms in India.
E-commerce platforms in India are offering huge discounts and cost efficient deals on various products across categories. These sales are a great opportunity for customers to upgrade their wardrobe or buy new electronic gadgets or household appliances. Following are the details about sales on major e-commerce platforms this May.
Amazon Great Summer Sale
Amazon’s Great Summer Sale is live from May 4. Amazon Prime members will enjoy 12 hours of an early access to these deals. Prime members can enjoy an additional ₹250 bank discount on May 4. Simultaneously, users can take leverage of 10% savings with their Kotak and ICICI debit and credit card purchases.
Amazon India’s Great Summer Sale offers blockbuster deals on electronic devices, furniture, kitchen, home, clothing, grooming, wellness, and groceries.
Start Day: May 4
Flipkart’s Big Saving Days
Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale started at noon on May 4. They have deals with up to 80% off on electronics, furniture, mattresses, and Flipkart Originals, 75% off on TV and appliances, and 50-80% on fashion.
Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users can get 5% unlimited cash back on their purchases. The brand offers pay later instant credit ₹1,000 gift card services (terms and conditions applied). Besides, customers can earn 4X super coins and ₹20,000 worth of rewards with a Flipkart SuperElite Credit Card.
Start Day: May 4
NYKAA’s Pink Summer Sale
NYKAA’s Pink Summer sale starts at 4 PM on May 5. They are offering up to 50% off their products. The brand will offer a pink box where customers can add products to their sale wish list and checkout during the sale hours.
Customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and 5% cash back on a minimum Paytm order of ₹1499. Simultaneously, CRED users can get up to ₹500 cash back on the first CRED transaction.
NYKAA has an exclusive Slash and Save for combo purchases. Customers can check the Pink Deal Zone for varied offers. Alongside, customers can win additional offers and redeem during the sale through Game Zone and win gifts with buy and get more.
Start Day: May 5
Paytm Travel Carnival
Paytm's travel carnival began on May 1 and will end on May 5. Customers can enjoy amazing discounts on their train, flight, and bus tickets during the sale. Customers can expect a 10% discount on international flights and a 15% discount on domestic flights.
With the Cancel Protect Cover feature, customers can enjoy a 100% refund on ticket cancellations.
Start Date: May 1
End Date: May 5
JioMart 7 Max Saving Days
JioMart 7 Max saving days started from May 1 and will go on till May 7. Customers can enjoy up to 50% discount and save big on all monthly grocery shopping.
Customers can get up to 10 % Instant discount card usage from banks such as AU Small Finance Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indusland Bank, and Yes Bank. CRED and Paytm users can get up to ₹ 500 cash back on their purchases.
Start Date: May 1
End Date: May 7
AJIO Mania Sale
AJIO’s Mania Sale is live from May 2. Customers can expect 50%-90% off on all their purchases with an additional 30% discount on 5000+ brands on the platform.
Customers can enjoy an additional ₹ 500 cash back with MobiKwik on a minimum purchase of ₹ 1000.
Start Date: May 2
End Date: May 14