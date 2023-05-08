3 Mother's Day Gifts On Amazon Great Summer Sale, Last Day Today!
Amazon great Summer Sale ends today on May 8. Here's a change to buy a gift in advance for your beloved mother.
Thinking of buy something for your mom this Mother’s Day?
The ongoing sales on e-commerce portals are providing some of the best deals on electronic gadgets and kitchen appliances.
The ongoing Great Summer Sale on Amazon will end today on May 8, 2023 and this will be the best time to buy a gift in advance for Mother's day which is celebrated on May 14
Here are some gift ideas which you can consider
1. Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar (White and Blue) -
Juicers and mixers are the essential kitchen appliances of our home. Prestige is one of the biggest brands and every mother loves this brand. You can now get this stylish and amazing grinder at Rs 2,949 only. The MRP of this product is Rs 6,295. So not only you’ll get a 53% discount but you can also get this product with No Cost EMI options.
If you are happy with this choice then you can look at the product details here and make the purchase.
2. Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Vacuum Cleaner
Philips is one of the old and most prestigious brands in the home electronics category. And the Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Vacuum Cleaner is one the best vacuum cleaners you can gift your mother for Mother's Day.
You can buy this product now at the price of Rs 8,799 in Amazon Great Summer Sale. The MRP of this product is Rs 11,995. So not only you’ll get a 27% discount but you can also get this product with No Cost EMI options.
If you are happy with this choice then you can look at the product details here and make the purchase.
3. Samsung 253 L 3 Star with Inverter Double Door Refrigerator
When it comes to Samsung, we all know it is one of the best products in the market. Refrigerator is one of the key items when it comes to kitchen setup and in Amazon Great Summer Sale you can get some attractive discounts on some of the best refrigerators in the market.
You can buy the Samsung 253 L 3 Star with Inverter Double Door Refrigerator at the discounted price of just Rs 23,990. The market price of this refrigerator is Rs 33,990, so you will get a hefty 29% off if you buy this product today (May 8).
If you are happy with this choice then you can look at the product details here and make the purchase.