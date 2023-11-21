Billboard Music Awards 2023: Check Full List Of Winners
The Billboard Music Awards 2023 is an annual event that honours outstanding achievements in the music industry.
Winners are determined based on factors such as sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement. The awards cover various genres and categories, including Top Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, Top Hot 100 Song, and many others. Here is the complete list of winners of Billboard Music Awards 2023
Billboard Music Awards 2023: List of Winners
Here are the winners of Billboard Music Awards 2023: Artists
Top Artist: Taylor Swift
Top New Artist: Zach Bryan
Top Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:Fuerza Regida
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Songwriter (NEW): Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Producer (NEW): Joey Moi
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Radio Songs Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Song Sales Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist: Taylor Swift
Top R&B Artist: SZA
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: SZA
Top R&B Touring Artist: Beyoncé
Top Rap Artist: Drake
Top Rap Male Artist: Drake
Top Rap Female Artist: Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Touring Artist: Drake
Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group: Zac Brown Band
Top Country Touring Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Artist: Zach Bryan
Top Rock Duo/Group (NEW):Arctic Monkeys
Top Rock Touring Artist: Coldplay
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist: Karol G
Top Latin Duo/Group: Fuerza Regida
Top Latin Touring Artist: Karol G
Top Global K-Pop Artist (NEW): NewJeans
Top K-Pop Touring Artist (NEW): BLACKPINK
Top Afrobeats Artist (NEW): Burna Boy
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Beyoncé
Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Album
Here are the winners of Billboard Music Awards 2023: Albums
Top Billboard 200 Album: Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
Top Soundtrack: Barbie: The Album
Top R&B Album: SZA, SOS
Top Rap Album: Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
Top Rock Album: Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Top K-Pop Album (NEW): Stray Kids, 5-STAR
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
Top Christian Album: Anne Wilson, My Jesus
Top Gospel Album:Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One.
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Songs
Here are the winners of Billboard Music Awards 2023: Songs
Top Hot 100 Song: Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
Top Streaming Song: Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
Top Radio Song: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Top Selling Song: Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
Top Collaboration: Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song:Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Top R&B Song: SZA, “Kill Bill”
Top Rap Song: Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”
Top Country Song: Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
Top Rock Song: Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Top Latin Song: slabon Armado x Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
Top Global K-Pop Song (NEW): Jung Kook ft. Latto, “Seven”
Top Afrobeats Song (NEW): Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
Top Dance/Electronic Song: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”
Top Christian Song: Brandon Lake, “Gratitude”
Top Gospel Song: CeCe Winans, “Goodness of God”
Chart Achievement Award: Mariah Carey, “All I Want for Christmas Is You”
