Billboard Music Awards 2023: Check Full List Of Winners

Discover the complete list of winners at the Billboard Music Awards 2023.

21 Nov 2023, 03:09 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karol G performing at Billboard Music Awards 2023. Pic/BBMA on X</p></div>
The Billboard Music Awards 2023 is an annual event that honours outstanding achievements in the music industry.

Winners are determined based on factors such as sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement. The awards cover various genres and categories, including Top Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, Top Hot 100 Song, and many others. Here is the complete list of winners of Billboard Music Awards 2023

Billboard Music Awards 2023: List of Winners

Here are the winners of Billboard Music Awards 2023: Artists

  • Top Artist: Taylor Swift

  • Top New Artist: Zach Bryan

  • Top Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

  • Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift

  • Top Duo/Group:Fuerza Regida

  • Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

  • Top Hot 100 Artist: Morgan Wallen

  • Top Hot 100 Songwriter (NEW): Taylor Swift

  • Top Hot 100 Producer (NEW): Joey Moi

  • Top Streaming Songs Artist: Morgan Wallen

  • Top Radio Songs Artist: Taylor Swift

  • Top Song Sales Artist: Taylor Swift

  • Top Billboard Global 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

  • Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist: Taylor Swift

  • Top R&B Artist: SZA

  • Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

  • Top R&B Female Artist: SZA

  • Top R&B Touring Artist: Beyoncé

  • Top Rap Artist: Drake

  • Top Rap Male Artist: Drake

  • Top Rap Female Artist: Nicki Minaj

  • Top Rap Touring Artist: Drake

  • Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

  • Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

  • Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift

  • Top Country Duo/Group: Zac Brown Band

  • Top Country Touring Artist: Morgan Wallen

  • Top Rock Artist: Zach Bryan

  • Top Rock Duo/Group (NEW):Arctic Monkeys

  • Top Rock Touring Artist: Coldplay

  • Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

  • Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

  • Top Latin Female Artist: Karol G

  • Top Latin Duo/Group: Fuerza Regida

  • Top Latin Touring Artist: Karol G

  • Top Global K-Pop Artist (NEW): NewJeans

  • Top K-Pop Touring Artist (NEW): BLACKPINK

  • Top Afrobeats Artist (NEW): Burna Boy

  • Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Beyoncé

  • Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle

  • Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Billboard Music Awards 2023: Album

Here are the winners of Billboard Music Awards 2023: Albums

  • Top Billboard 200 Album: Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

  • Top Soundtrack: Barbie: The Album

  • Top R&B Album: SZA, SOS

  • Top Rap Album: Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

  • Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

  • Top Rock Album: Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

  • Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

  • Top K-Pop Album (NEW): Stray Kids, 5-STAR

  • Top Dance/Electronic Album: Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

  • Top Christian Album: Anne Wilson, My Jesus

  • Top Gospel Album:Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One.

Billboard Music Awards 2023: Songs

Here are the winners of Billboard Music Awards 2023: Songs

  • Top Hot 100 Song: Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”

  • Top Streaming Song: Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”

  • Top Radio Song: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

  • Top Selling Song: Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

  • Top Collaboration: Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”

  • Top Billboard Global 200 Song:Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

  • Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

  • Top R&B Song: SZA, “Kill Bill”

  • Top Rap Song: Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”

  • Top Country Song: Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”

  • Top Rock Song: Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

  • Top Latin Song: slabon Armado x Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

  • Top Global K-Pop Song (NEW): Jung Kook ft. Latto, “Seven”

  • Top Afrobeats Song (NEW): Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

  • Top Dance/Electronic Song: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”

  • Top Christian Song: Brandon Lake, “Gratitude”

  • Top Gospel Song: CeCe Winans, “Goodness of God”

  • Chart Achievement Award: Mariah Carey, “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

