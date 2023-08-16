Blinkit CEO Says Band-Aid Sales On Delivery Platform Increased This Independence Day; Here's Why

Kite flying is a popular activity on Independence Day in India. It is believed that the tradition dates back to 1927 when the slogan "Simon, go back!" was written on kites in protest of the Simon Commission, a British parliamentary delegation sent to India to study the constitutional reforms.

The kite flying protests were so successful that they became a symbol of India's independence movement.

After India gained independence in 1947, kite flying continued to be a popular way to celebrate the holiday. It is seen as a symbol of freedom, joy, and patriotism.

On Independence Day, people of all ages gather in parks and open spaces to fly kites. There are also kite-flying competitions held in many cities

However, flying kites also comes with injuries as the manja or the string is traditionally made of fine pure cotton thread coated with a mixture of rice glue, tree gums and finely powdered glass, aluminium oxide or zirconia alumina which is sharp. In fact, string-induced cuts rose on Independence Day 2023 if you go by what the owner of Blinkit says.