Blinkit CEO Says Band-Aid Sales On Delivery Platform Increased This Independence Day; Here's Why
Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa took to Twitter to share his explanation behind this spike in Band Aid sales on Independence Day.
Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa on Tuesday revealed that the sale of Band-Aids increased significantly on August 15 on the quick commerce platform.
In a tweet on August 15, he said that Band-Aid sales are already 1.5x more than what they sell on a regular Tuesday. Dhindsa also revealed that every 5th order in Delhi NCR today contains a kite and saddhi!
Itâs just 12:15 pm & Band-Aid sales today are already 1.5x more than what we sell on a regular Tuesday.— Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 15, 2023
Reminder to cut kites folks, not your fingers! ð¤¦ââï¸
Why Band-Aids on Independence Day
Kite flying is a popular activity on Independence Day in India. It is believed that the tradition dates back to 1927 when the slogan "Simon, go back!" was written on kites in protest of the Simon Commission, a British parliamentary delegation sent to India to study the constitutional reforms.
The kite flying protests were so successful that they became a symbol of India's independence movement.
After India gained independence in 1947, kite flying continued to be a popular way to celebrate the holiday. It is seen as a symbol of freedom, joy, and patriotism.
On Independence Day, people of all ages gather in parks and open spaces to fly kites. There are also kite-flying competitions held in many cities
However, flying kites also comes with injuries as the manja or the string is traditionally made of fine pure cotton thread coated with a mixture of rice glue, tree gums and finely powdered glass, aluminium oxide or zirconia alumina which is sharp. In fact, string-induced cuts rose on Independence Day 2023 if you go by what the owner of Blinkit says.
Another interesting one - every 5th order in Delhi NCR today contains a kite and saddhi!— Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 15, 2023
Clearly not bothered by the sun, are we? ð https://t.co/pEKSnpNKGz
India celebrated 77th Independence Day with much fanfare as the tricolour was hoisted in all localities across the country and prabhat feries (morning rallies) were taken out across the nation.
Tricolour fluttered in different cities as clubs, social organisations and political parties hoisted flags at their local offices while many organisations took out colourful morning processions where children carrying flags marched on singing patriotic songs.