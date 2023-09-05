Australian Space Agency Launches Lunar Rover Naming Competition; All You Need To Know
A government statement said that the Australian Space Agency wants to bring the nation on its boldest adventure yet.
The Australian Space Agency on Tuesday launched a competition to name its new lunar rover.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the space agency said, "We want the nation to be part of this historic moment by naming our rover that will go to the Moon with NASA in a future Artemis mission."
A government statement attached with the post said that the Australian Space Agency wants to bring the nation on its boldest adventure yet.
"You have the chance to be part of history, with the opportunity to name Australia’s lunar rover," the statement said.
Here's all you need to know about the competition launched to name Australian-made moon rover:
Australia, we're going to the Moon!— Australian Space Agency (@AusSpaceAgency) September 5, 2023
We want the nation to be part of this historic moment by naming our rover that will go to the Moon with @NASA in a future Artemis mission.
For more details and to enter the competition visit: https://t.co/T2V6nclOTp pic.twitter.com/8QhSbX5yuM
According to the statement, the Australian Space Agency, in partnership with NASA, is working with Australia’s space industry to design and build an Australian-made rover.
It’s part of the Trailblazer program under the Moon to Mars initiative.
"Drawing on Australia’s world-leading remote operations expertise, the rover will collect lunar soil, known as regolith. NASA will attempt to extract oxygen from the sample. This is a key step towards a sustainable human presence on the Moon," the statement said.
The rover will go to the Moon as part of a future Artemis mission by as early as 2026.
Australian citizens can enter a name that will be in the running to be selected for the rover. Individuals and schools across Australia can enter a rover name, along with a brief explanation for choosing it.
To get Australian students excited and engaged in the opportunity, schools can download a presentation and supporting materials here.
According to a report in PerthNow, Enrico Palermo, head of the Australian Space Agency said, "We're looking for names that really capture Aussie ingenuity, Aussie spirit; something that's creative and inspirational."
How To Enter The Competition
The competition is now open. The space agency will select a shortlist of 4 names from the entries and put them to a public vote. The winner will be announced in December.
The entries close at 11:59 pm (ADST) on Friday 20 October 2023.
To enter the competition, click here.
Competition Stages
Tuesday 5 September – Friday 20 October 2023
Competition open. Entries close at 11:59pm (ADST) on 20 October.
Monday 23 October – Friday 17 November 2023
The shortlisting process starts. Individuals or schools with shortlisted names notified.
Monday 20 November – Friday 1 December 2023
Public voting takes place.
Wednesday 6 December 2023
The winning rover name will be announced at the 16th Australian Space Forum in Sydney.