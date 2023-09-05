Australian Space Agency Launches Lunar Rover Naming Competition; All You Need To Know

The Australian Space Agency on Tuesday launched a competition to name its new lunar rover.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the space agency said, "We want the nation to be part of this historic moment by naming our rover that will go to the Moon with NASA in a future Artemis mission."

A government statement attached with the post said that the Australian Space Agency wants to bring the nation on its boldest adventure yet.

"You have the chance to be part of history, with the opportunity to name Australia’s lunar rover," the statement said.

Here's all you need to know about the competition launched to name Australian-made moon rover: