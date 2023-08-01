August 2023 New OTT Releases: Here's What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video And Disney+ Hotstar

BQPrimeTrendingAugust 2023 New OTT Releases: Here's What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video And Disney+ Hotstar
From 'Made in Heaven' Season 2 to 'The Hunt For Veerappan', here's what you can watch on OTT platforms this month.

01 Aug 2023, 3:18 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Representative/Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Representative/Unsplash

A bunch of much-anticipated movies and web series are slated to release across OTT platforms in the month of August 2023.

The highly awaited Season 2 of 'Made In Heaven', created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti will premiere on August 10 on Amazon's Prime Video whereas the documentary on the infamous bandit Veerappan will release on Netflix.

Marvel's 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3' is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

It's time to renew your OTT subscriptions and check out the list of new web series and movies releasing on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar:

What's New On Netflix In August 2023

August 1:

  • American Pie

  • Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: S3, S4

  • Faster

  • Made of Honour

  • Spider-Man 2

  • World War Z

  • America's Sweethearts

August 3:

  • Heartstopper: S2

  • The Lincoln Lawyer: S2 Part 2

  • Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

August 4:

  • The Hunt For Veerappan

  • Rangabali

August 8:

Zombieverse

August 10:

Painkiller

August 11:

  • Heart Of Stone

  • LEGO® DREAMZzz: Trials of the Dream Chasers

August 15:

  • Pride and Prejudice

  • Dora and the Lost City of Gold

  • Forrest Gump

Coming Soon:

Guns and Gulaabs

Disney+ Hotstar New Releases August 2023

  • Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 - August 2

  • Dayaa: August 4

  • Neymar: August 8

  • Moving: August 9

  • A Town Without Seasons: August 9

  • Commando: August 11

  • The Billions: Season 7: August 13

  • Mathagam: August 18

  • Star Wars: Ahsoka: August 23

What To Watch Prime Video In August 2023?

  • Made In Heaven - August 10

  • Red, White & Royal Blue - August 11

  • Harlan Coben’s SHELTER - August 18

  • The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart - August 4

  • Divina Señal - August 4

  • LOL: Last One Laughing Colombia - August 11

  • Cangaco Novo - August 18

  • Mala Fortuna - August 18

  • Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey - August 8

