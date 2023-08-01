August 2023 New OTT Releases: Here's What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video And Disney+ Hotstar
From 'Made in Heaven' Season 2 to 'The Hunt For Veerappan', here's what you can watch on OTT platforms this month.
A bunch of much-anticipated movies and web series are slated to release across OTT platforms in the month of August 2023.
The highly awaited Season 2 of 'Made In Heaven', created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti will premiere on August 10 on Amazon's Prime Video whereas the documentary on the infamous bandit Veerappan will release on Netflix.
Marvel's 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3' is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.
It's time to renew your OTT subscriptions and check out the list of new web series and movies releasing on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar:
What's New On Netflix In August 2023
August 1:
American Pie
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: S3, S4
Faster
Made of Honour
Spider-Man 2
World War Z
America's Sweethearts
August 3:
Heartstopper: S2
The Lincoln Lawyer: S2 Part 2
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
August 4:
The Hunt For Veerappan
Rangabali
August 8:
Zombieverse
August 10:
Painkiller
August 11:
Heart Of Stone
LEGO® DREAMZzz: Trials of the Dream Chasers
August 15:
Pride and Prejudice
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Forrest Gump
Coming Soon:
Guns and Gulaabs
Disney+ Hotstar New Releases August 2023
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 - August 2
Dayaa: August 4
Neymar: August 8
Moving: August 9
A Town Without Seasons: August 9
Commando: August 11
The Billions: Season 7: August 13
Mathagam: August 18
Star Wars: Ahsoka: August 23
What To Watch Prime Video In August 2023?
Made In Heaven - August 10
Red, White & Royal Blue - August 11
Harlan Coben’s SHELTER - August 18
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart - August 4
Divina Señal - August 4
LOL: Last One Laughing Colombia - August 11
Cangaco Novo - August 18
Mala Fortuna - August 18
Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey - August 8