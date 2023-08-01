August 2023 New OTT Releases: Here's What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video And Disney+ Hotstar

A bunch of much-anticipated movies and web series are slated to release across OTT platforms in the month of August 2023.

The highly awaited Season 2 of 'Made In Heaven', created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti will premiere on August 10 on Amazon's Prime Video whereas the documentary on the infamous bandit Veerappan will release on Netflix.

Marvel's 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3' is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

It's time to renew your OTT subscriptions and check out the list of new web series and movies releasing on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar: