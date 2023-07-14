Aspartame, A Widely Used Sweetener 'Possibly Carcinogenic To Humans', Says WHO; Details Here

BQPrimeTrendingAspartame, A Widely Used Sweetener 'Possibly Carcinogenic To Humans', Says WHO; Details Here
WHO's Dr Francesco Branca at a press conference urged consumers to look for products “without sugar or sweeteners.”

14 Jul 2023, 12:44 PM IST
BQPrime
Source: Representative Image/Unsplash

The World Health Organization along with the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) released the assessments of the health impacts of the non-sugar sweetener aspartame.

"Citing limited evidence for carcinogenicity in humans, IARC classified aspartame as possibly carcinogenic to humans (IARC Group 2B) and JECFA reaffirmed the acceptable daily intake of 40 mg/kg body weight," WHO said in a statement.

Aspartame is a widely used artificial sweetener. It is found in various food and beverage products since the 1980s, including diet drinks, chewing gum, gelatin, ice cream, dairy products such as yoghurt, breakfast cereal, toothpaste and medications such as cough drops and chewable vitamins.

“Cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally. Every year, 1 in 6 people die from cancer. Science is continuously expanding to assess the possible initiating or facilitating factors of cancer, in the hope of reducing these numbers and the human toll,” said Dr Francesco Branca, Director of the Department of Nutrition and Food Safety, WHO.

“The assessments of aspartame have indicated that, while safety is not a major concern at the doses which are commonly used, potential effects have been described that need to be investigated by more and better studies.”

WHO stated that the two bodies conducted independent but complementary reviews to assess the potential carcinogenic hazard and other health risks associated with aspartame consumption.

After reviewing the available scientific literature, both evaluations noted limitations in the available evidence for cancer (and other health effects).

IARC classified aspartame as possibly carcinogenic to humans (Group 2B) on the basis of limited evidence for cancer in humans (specifically, for hepatocellular carcinoma, which is a type of liver cancer).

JECFA found that the data evaluated indicated no sufficient reason to change the previously established acceptable daily intake (ADI) of 0–40 mg/kg body weight for aspartame. 

"The committee, therefore reaffirmed that it is safe for a person to consume within this limit per day." the statement said.  

According to a Bloomberg report, Dr Francesco Branca at a press conference urged consumers to look for products “without sugar or sweeteners.”

As an alternative to the many sugar-sweetened and diet drinks on the global market, Branca said, “drink water instead.”

IARC and WHO will continue to monitor new evidence and encourage independent research groups to develop further studies on the potential association between aspartame exposure and consumer health effects, the statement said.

Read the full statement here.

