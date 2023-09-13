Asia Cup 2023: Anand Mahindra Thinks Kuldeep Yadav's Style Of Bowling Should Be Renamed; Here's Why

Team India cruised into the Asia Cup 2023 final after defeating Sri Lanka by 41 runs in a low scoring match on Tuesday.

Captain Rohit Sharma's fifty (53 off 48 balls) was the cornerstone of India's sub-par 213 after Lankan spinners Dunith Wellalage (5/40) and Charith Asalanka (4/18) bamboozled them.

But India, guided by Kuldeep Yadav's 4 for 43, bowled out Sri Lanka for 172.

A day earlier, the left-arm wrist spinner had broken the back of Pakistan's middle and late order while they were chasing a mammoth target of 357.

The Babar Azam-led team's chase ended at 128 for 8 as Kuldeep Yadav (5/25) scythed through them.

Kuldeep Yadav is currently the joint highest wicket taken in the Asia Cup 2023 along with Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage with 9 wickets in four matches.

Kuleep's impressive stats were pointed out by a X (formerly Twitter) user who said that the spinner picked up his 9 wickets in 24 hours.

This is because Team India's match against Pakistan on Sunday went on to the reserve day on Monday. Within less than 24 hours after defeating the arch-rivals, India played against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Responding to the user, industrialist Anand Mahindra asked netizens whether Kuldeep Yadav's style of bowling be renamed.

"Can we rename his style of bowling from Chinaman (politically incorrect in any case) to YadavTandav?" Anand Mahindra asked in a post on X.