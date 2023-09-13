Asia Cup 2023: Anand Mahindra Thinks Kuldeep Yadav's Style Of Bowling Should Be Renamed; Here's Why
Kuldeep Yadav is currently the joint highest wicket taker in the Asia Cup 2023 along with Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage.
Team India cruised into the Asia Cup 2023 final after defeating Sri Lanka by 41 runs in a low scoring match on Tuesday.
Captain Rohit Sharma's fifty (53 off 48 balls) was the cornerstone of India's sub-par 213 after Lankan spinners Dunith Wellalage (5/40) and Charith Asalanka (4/18) bamboozled them.
But India, guided by Kuldeep Yadav's 4 for 43, bowled out Sri Lanka for 172.
A day earlier, the left-arm wrist spinner had broken the back of Pakistan's middle and late order while they were chasing a mammoth target of 357.
The Babar Azam-led team's chase ended at 128 for 8 as Kuldeep Yadav (5/25) scythed through them.
Kuldeep Yadav is currently the joint highest wicket taken in the Asia Cup 2023 along with Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage with 9 wickets in four matches.
Kuleep's impressive stats were pointed out by a X (formerly Twitter) user who said that the spinner picked up his 9 wickets in 24 hours.
This is because Team India's match against Pakistan on Sunday went on to the reserve day on Monday. Within less than 24 hours after defeating the arch-rivals, India played against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
Responding to the user, industrialist Anand Mahindra asked netizens whether Kuldeep Yadav's style of bowling be renamed.
"Can we rename his style of bowling from Chinaman (politically incorrect in any case) to YadavTandav?" Anand Mahindra asked in a post on X.
Can we rename his style of bowling from Chinaman (politically incorrect in any case) to YadavTandav? https://t.co/RgTnRsngwR— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 12, 2023
According to an ESPNcricinfo article, a chinaman is a ball from a left-armer that is bowled over the wrist and turns the opposite way to orthodox left-arm spin.
In other words, it spins into the right-hand batsman and away from the left-hander. The term 'chinaman' is also believed to be racially offensive.
Anand Mahindra's 'YadavTandav' (Tandav is a dance form associated with Lord Shiva) post is just acknowledging Kuldeep Yadav's recent form.
The 28-year-old has taken 27 wickets from 14 matches this year, the highest by an Indian bowler in ODIs.
"After the (knee) surgery (last year), my run-up has become much straighter, and rhythm has become aggressive. My hand used to fall over but that has been controlled and now it (hand) is facing the batsman,” Kuldeep said in a recent post-match press conference.
Kuldeep said he worked with NCA physio Ashish Koushik post his surgery to reduce the burden on his knee while landing in the crease.
Kuldeep Yadav will be important for the Indian team in the upcoming World Cup campaign. He has already become Rohit Sharmas go-to bowler in the middle overs.
(With PTI inputs)