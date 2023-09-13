As Mumbai Bids Adieu To Red Double-Decker Buses On Sept. 15, Here Are Some Iconic Pictures
These pictures show the history of the buses and their impact on the city.
Mumbai's iconic red double-decker buses, which have been an integral part of the city's public transport system for more than eight decades, will go off the streets this week, an official from the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking said on Tuesday, as per PTI reports.
The open-deck double-decker buses, which have served as sightseeing buses for tourists since the 1990s, will also disappear from the city streets in the first week of October, he said.
The BEST since February this year started replacing these iconic buses with leased battery-run red and black double-decker buses and so far, about 25 such buses have been introduced.
red double decker electric bus
source: X.com
Mumbai's Iconic Red Double-Decker Buses: The History
Red double-decker buses were introduced in Mumbai's public transport system in 1937, and they have since become symbolic of the city itself and have also featured in many famous songs and movie scenes of Bollywood movies shot in Mumbai.
In the beginning of the 1990s, the BEST had a fleet of around 900 double-decker buses, but the number gradually declined after the mid-90s. Citing the high operating cost, the BEST administration stopped inducting double-decker buses after 2008.
Let's take a look at some iconic pictures of the red-double decker bus from its inception.
On December 8, 1937, the first double decker bus started running in Mumbai.
source: X/@ramandialnet
One of the first double-decker buses which rode the streets of Mumbai.
source: https://www.bestundertaking.com/
A double-decker tram near the then VT station.
source: https://www.bestundertaking.com/
Daimler chassis Double decker bus near Eros Cinema,Mumbai in 1950's.
BEST operated double-decker tram on the streets of Mumbai (back then Bombay)
source: https://www.bestundertaking.com/
Nilambari Open Deck Double Decker Bus.
source: https://www.bestundertaking.com/
A double-decker trailer bus which was introduced in the late 1960's.
Mumbai's Red Double Decker Bus In Bollywood Movies
From Amitabh Bachchan's Shaan to Akshay Kumar's Mohra, from Taare Zameen Par to Sunny Deol's Arjun, these iconic double-decker buses have featured in many famous songs and movie scenes of Bollywood movies shot in Mumbai. Here are some of the scenes depicting the guest apperance by Mumbai's double-decker bus.
This still is from the Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty starrer Mohra which was released in 1994.
source: rediff
The iconic song of 'Janu Meri Jaan' from the movie Shaan was completely picturised in and around the double-decker bus.
source: rediff
Darsheel Safary starrer Taare Zameen Par also portrayed one of the iconic feature of the double-decker bus which was the top-level front seat, front-facing window which was every kid's dream.
source: rediff
Another movie where the bus made a guest appearance was the 1985 film Arjun which showed Sunny Deol in between two buses during an action sequence of the movie.
source: rediff
As these buses start going off the roads forever, commuter groups and bus enthusiasts have urged BEST to preserve at least two of these iconic vehicles at its Anik depot-based museum. "We have requested them to preserve the last two red double-decker buses and put them on display at the BEST's museum for tourists and future generations," said Rupesh Shelatkar, president of the commuters group.
(With PTI inputs)