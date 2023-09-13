Apple Event 2023: Kidney Jokes, Memes Take Over Social Media After iPhone 15 Series Launch
Apple Inc. launched its latest iPhones at the 'Wonderlust' event on Tuesday. The company unveiled four new models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.
According to Bloomberg, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook touted the new lineup as a showcase of the company’s recent breakthroughs.
“Our Pro models represent the very best of Apple innovations, advancing features across design, camera, performance and more,” he said.
The company also launched new Apple Watches at the event, with a focus on eco-friendly materials. The new iPhones have the widely used USB-C port instead of Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector.
'#AppleEvent' dominated X (formerly Twitter) trends throughout the day on Tuesday.
From prices of the new iPhones to the company's decision to adopt the USB-C technology, many topics were discussed by netizens after the event concluded. As usual, some users shared hilarious memes and jokes around the Apple Event 2023. Take a look:
Apple Event 2023: Memes And Jokes Flood Twitter
Now even kidneys will not be enough to afford thisð¨#Titanium #iPhone pic.twitter.com/XSxL5hkKIO— The DeshBhakt ð®ð³ (@TheDeshBhakt) September 12, 2023
Apple launches new Iphone* #AppleEvent— Sir-Kid (@ooobhaishab) September 13, 2023
Kidney jokes: pic.twitter.com/UPR2opJLjA
When you ask apple store employee what's the difference between iPhone 14 and 15. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/LuXba5DNxw— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 13, 2023
Aside from your kidneys, what can you sell just to buy the new iphone 15 pro max? ð¤ pic.twitter.com/2JKTqzIcek— Owhen Ranger (@owhen_ranger) September 13, 2023
Tim Cook dances, celebrates after he repackages 10 year old technology in #iphone15, calls it USB-C innovation.— Emini Tic (@TicTocTick) September 12, 2023
He knows heâs gonna sell million of these every day $1199 apiece. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/zLn6cwDDF2
Cheej Wahi magar ek naye ehsaas maiððð@Apple #AppleEvent #AppleEvent2023 #iPhone15 #Sarcasm #meme #fun pic.twitter.com/CPKrn0HmBp— Vivek Chaudhary (@VChaudhary88) September 12, 2023
The iPhone 13, 14 and 15 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/mDUz7h66yV— áá§á¦á¥ (@Loki_Naidu_) September 12, 2023
me leaving the apple store with an iphone 15 in my mouth pic.twitter.com/wiIG9yHgpJ— Pakalu Papito (@pakalupapitow) September 12, 2023
#AppleEvent #iPhone15— Cryptoniar Project (@CryptoniarNft) September 12, 2023
Do you think this is an accurate meme for today? ð pic.twitter.com/QUUgAALXyG
Apple upgrading iPhone 14 to iPhone 15 #Apple #Memes ð pic.twitter.com/PVhAum2Cyh— Ariana Sharma (@Goodwill0007) September 11, 2023
RIP lighting port â°ï¸ #USBC #AppleEvent2023 pic.twitter.com/cd4zFyhzVu— Naughty Jack ð | Follow back (@Naughtyjackk) September 12, 2023
Apple Event 2023 Highlights
Apple on Tuesday announced AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging (USB‑C).
Apple said that AirPods Pro (2nd generation) continue to revolutionise personal audio by delivering incredible sound quality, up to double the Active Noise Cancellation of their predecessor, an advanced Transparency mode, a more immersive Spatial Audio experience, and an expanded range of ear tip sizes for an even better fit.
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are upgraded with USB‑C charging capabilities, additional dust resistance, and Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro.
With iOS 17, all AirPods Pro (2nd generation) level up with access to new audio experiences like Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness.
Apple also announced its first-ever carbon neutral products in the all-new Apple Watch lineup.
The company said that innovations in design and clean energy have driven dramatic reductions in product emissions of over 75% for each carbon neutral Apple Watch.
"This milestone marks a major step in the company’s journey toward its ambitious Apple 2030 goal to make every product carbon neutral by the end of the decade, including the entire global supply chain and the lifetime use of every device Apple makes," the company said in a press release.