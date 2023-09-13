Apple Event 2023: Kidney Jokes, Memes Take Over Social Media After iPhone 15 Series Launch

Apple Inc. launched its latest iPhones at the 'Wonderlust' event on Tuesday. The company unveiled four new models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

According to Bloomberg, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook touted the new lineup as a showcase of the company’s recent breakthroughs.

“Our Pro models represent the very best of Apple innovations, advancing features across design, camera, performance and more,” he said.

The company also launched new Apple Watches at the event, with a focus on eco-friendly materials. The new iPhones have the widely used USB-C port instead of Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector.

'#AppleEvent' dominated X (formerly Twitter) trends throughout the day on Tuesday.

From prices of the new iPhones to the company's decision to adopt the USB-C technology, many topics were discussed by netizens after the event concluded. As usual, some users shared hilarious memes and jokes around the Apple Event 2023. Take a look: