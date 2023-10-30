Anand Mahindra's Tribute To Mumbai's Iconic 'Kaali-Peeli' Taxis Is Unmissable; Read Here

BQPrimeTrendingAnand Mahindra's Tribute To Mumbai's Iconic 'Kaali-Peeli' Taxis Is Unmissable; Read Here
As the age limit for cabs in the city is 20 years, Mumbai officially won’t have a Premier Padmini taxi from Monday onwards.

30 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Image Source: Unsplash

Billionaire Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. on Monday paid a heartfelt tribute to Mumbai’s iconic 'kaali peeni' taxis which will now bow out from Mumbai’s streets.

The 'Premier Padmini' taxis have served Mumbaikars for over six decades. A transport department official told PTI that the last Premier Padmini was registered as a black-and-yellow taxi at the Tardeo RTO, which has jurisdiction over the island city of Mumbai, on October 29, 2003.

"From today, the iconic Premier Padmini Taxi vanishes from Mumbai’s roads. They were clunkers, uncomfortable, unreliable, noisy. Not much baggage capacity either," Mahindra wrote in a post on X.

"But for people of my vintage, they carried tons of memories. And they did their job of getting us from point A to point B. Goodbye and alvida, kaali-peeli taxis. Thank you for the good times…," he added.

Anand Mahindra's Tribute To 'Kaali-Peeli' Taxis

Several users also shared their memories associated with the iconic taxis.

"They may have been clunkers, but they were a part of Mumbai's charm and nostalgia. End of an era, but the memories they carried will forever stay in people’s heart," a user commented on Anand Mahindra's post.

"Hi, I've always admired the iconic Premier Padmini. Any plans or thoughts on reviving this classic model? It would be amazing to see it, with modern features, on the roads again," said another.

"The traditional double-deckers are gone, now the Premier Padminis too. Maybe, a few years from now it would be hard to recognise the new #Mumbai," a user said.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

This transition comes shortly after the phasing out of the last iconic diesel-powered double-decker buses in the fleet of public transporter Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking due to the end of their 15-year codal life.

The retirement of two once-ubiquitous and crucial modes of public carriers in a matter of weeks has left Mumbai’s transportation enthusiasts heavy-hearted, with some demanding that at least one ‘Premier Padmini’ be preserved on the road or in a museum.

A few years ago, the Mumbai Taximen’s Union, one of the biggest taxi driver unions in the city, had petitioned the government to preserve at least one kaali-peeli, but without any success, PTI reported.

Mumbai now has over 40,000 black-and-yellow cabs, though, in the late ’90s, it had about 63,000 of them, including the air-conditioned “cool cabs” with their distinctive ‘blue and silver’ colour scheme.

(With PTI inputs)

