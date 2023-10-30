Anand Mahindra's Tribute To Mumbai's Iconic 'Kaali-Peeli' Taxis Is Unmissable; Read Here

Billionaire Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. on Monday paid a heartfelt tribute to Mumbai’s iconic 'kaali peeni' taxis which will now bow out from Mumbai’s streets.

The 'Premier Padmini' taxis have served Mumbaikars for over six decades. A transport department official told PTI that the last Premier Padmini was registered as a black-and-yellow taxi at the Tardeo RTO, which has jurisdiction over the island city of Mumbai, on October 29, 2003.

As the age limit for cabs in the city is 20 years, Mumbai officially won’t have a Premier Padmini taxi from Monday onwards.

"From today, the iconic Premier Padmini Taxi vanishes from Mumbai’s roads. They were clunkers, uncomfortable, unreliable, noisy. Not much baggage capacity either," Mahindra wrote in a post on X.

"But for people of my vintage, they carried tons of memories. And they did their job of getting us from point A to point B. Goodbye and alvida, kaali-peeli taxis. Thank you for the good times…," he added.