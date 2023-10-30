Anand Mahindra's Tribute To Mumbai's Iconic 'Kaali-Peeli' Taxis Is Unmissable; Read Here
As the age limit for cabs in the city is 20 years, Mumbai officially won’t have a Premier Padmini taxi from Monday onwards.
Billionaire Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. on Monday paid a heartfelt tribute to Mumbai’s iconic 'kaali peeni' taxis which will now bow out from Mumbai’s streets.
The 'Premier Padmini' taxis have served Mumbaikars for over six decades. A transport department official told PTI that the last Premier Padmini was registered as a black-and-yellow taxi at the Tardeo RTO, which has jurisdiction over the island city of Mumbai, on October 29, 2003.
"From today, the iconic Premier Padmini Taxi vanishes from Mumbai’s roads. They were clunkers, uncomfortable, unreliable, noisy. Not much baggage capacity either," Mahindra wrote in a post on X.
"But for people of my vintage, they carried tons of memories. And they did their job of getting us from point A to point B. Goodbye and alvida, kaali-peeli taxis. Thank you for the good times…," he added.
From today, the iconic Premier Padmini Taxi vanishes from Mumbaiâs roads. They were clunkers, uncomfortable, unreliable, noisy. Not much baggage capacity either. But for people of my vintage, they carried tons of memories. And they did their job of getting us from point A toâ¦ pic.twitter.com/weF33dMQQc— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 30, 2023
Several users also shared their memories associated with the iconic taxis.
"They may have been clunkers, but they were a part of Mumbai's charm and nostalgia. End of an era, but the memories they carried will forever stay in people’s heart," a user commented on Anand Mahindra's post.
"Hi, I've always admired the iconic Premier Padmini. Any plans or thoughts on reviving this classic model? It would be amazing to see it, with modern features, on the roads again," said another.
"The traditional double-deckers are gone, now the Premier Padminis too. Maybe, a few years from now it would be hard to recognise the new #Mumbai," a user said.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
Mumbaiâs iconic âkaali peeliâ Premier Padmini taxis to go off roads after 6 decades from Monday, October 30, 2023,— Mumbai Heritage (@mumbaiheritage) October 28, 2023
The iconic taxis that have been a symbol of Mumbai will no longer be in operation, marking the end of an era in the city. pic.twitter.com/cueGT6mIMy
Mumbai's #PremierPadmini to end trip after 60 yrs!— Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) October 29, 2023
The "kaali-peeli" have also been an integral part of our cinema. From romances to chases, hopes to heartbreaks, they've given us ample emotions
Before it goes off air, tell me some memorable scenes/films shot around these taxis pic.twitter.com/AxOC9ah3dD
In Hyderabad currently, by the time I reach Mumbai these kaali peeli Premier Padmini will be off roads after working for six decades. Glad that this was a part of our childhood. Recently the double decker buses and now this. Too much nostalgia for a Mumbaikar in recent weeks!â¦ pic.twitter.com/bcbwXPpsRr— Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) October 29, 2023
About a decade ago, my #Kaalipeeli broke down short of the Sealink. It was 3 in the am. The driver promptly flagged down another & told the cabbie to drop me off safely. I was new to Mumbai then.— Nidhie Sharma (@IamNidhieSharma) October 29, 2023
Safest rides on our roads.
Alas,Kaali peeli nostalgia stories from here on pic.twitter.com/tKKIvAr9wY
This transition comes shortly after the phasing out of the last iconic diesel-powered double-decker buses in the fleet of public transporter Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking due to the end of their 15-year codal life.
The retirement of two once-ubiquitous and crucial modes of public carriers in a matter of weeks has left Mumbai’s transportation enthusiasts heavy-hearted, with some demanding that at least one ‘Premier Padmini’ be preserved on the road or in a museum.
A few years ago, the Mumbai Taximen’s Union, one of the biggest taxi driver unions in the city, had petitioned the government to preserve at least one kaali-peeli, but without any success, PTI reported.
Mumbai now has over 40,000 black-and-yellow cabs, though, in the late ’90s, it had about 63,000 of them, including the air-conditioned “cool cabs” with their distinctive ‘blue and silver’ colour scheme.
(With PTI inputs)