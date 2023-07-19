Mumbai Local Train Update: Ambernath - Badlapur Train Line Closed From 11.05 Am Due To Waterlogging
Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour in Mumbai & neighboring areas has caused train delays and disruptions.
The Central Railway on Wednesday tweeted saying Ambernath - Badlapur (UP+DOWN) section will be closed from 11.05 am as a safety measure due to heavy rains and water above track level. However, CSMT to the Ambernath section and Badlapur to Karjat section is still running.
22226 SUR-CSMT express,— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 19, 2023
22731 HYB-CSMT express-
Diverted via Karjat- Panvel- Diwa route. pic.twitter.com/UDN6kxyB7d
Central Railway Train Updates
Train services on the Panvel-Belapur Harbour Line route were affected due to a 'point failure' at Panvel at around 9.40 am. The official said train services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Belapur route were running. Many commuters of the Central railway tweeted that the trains were running 10-15 minutes late.
The Central Railway informed that none of the long distance trains were rescheduled. However, the trains 22226 SUR-CSMT express, and 22731 HYB-CSMT express were diverted via Karjat- Panvel- Diwa route.
CR Monsoon updates on 19.7.2023 pic.twitter.com/jUP7j8UXV3— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 19, 2023
More water #MumbaiRains #ambarnathbadlapur #centralrailway pic.twitter.com/9QT0AUqIQk— SAHIR SHAIKH (@sahirmqshaikh) July 19, 2023
Mumbai Rains
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The weather department has issued an 'orange' alert for the Mumbai and Thane districts and has predicted heavy to very heavy showers at some places during the day.
The IMD has however, issued a 'red' alert for neighbouring Raigad and Palghar districts with the weather forecast as heavy to very rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places. There will be a high tide of 4.25 meters in the sea at 1.23 pm.