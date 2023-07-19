BQPrimeTrendingMumbai Local Train Update: Ambernath - Badlapur Train Line Closed From 11.05 Am Due To Waterlogging
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Local Train Update: Ambernath - Badlapur Train Line Closed From 11.05 Am Due To Waterlogging

Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour in Mumbai & neighboring areas has caused train delays and disruptions.

19 Jul 2023, 12:19 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Commuters on the Central Railway. Pic: Nehal Thorawade/Twitter</p></div>
Commuters on the Central Railway. Pic: Nehal Thorawade/Twitter

The Central Railway on Wednesday tweeted saying Ambernath - Badlapur (UP+DOWN) section will be closed from 11.05 am as a safety measure due to heavy rains and water above track level. However, CSMT to the Ambernath section and Badlapur to Karjat section is still running.

Central Railway Train Updates

Train services on the Panvel-Belapur Harbour Line route were affected due to a 'point failure' at Panvel at around 9.40 am. The official said train services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Belapur route were running. Many commuters of the Central railway tweeted that the trains were running 10-15 minutes late.

The Central Railway informed that none of the long distance trains were rescheduled. However, the trains 22226 SUR-CSMT express, and 22731 HYB-CSMT express were diverted via Karjat- Panvel- Diwa route.

Mumbai Rains

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The weather department has issued an 'orange' alert for the Mumbai and Thane districts and has predicted heavy to very heavy showers at some places during the day.

The IMD has however, issued a 'red' alert for neighbouring Raigad and Palghar districts with the weather forecast as heavy to very rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places. There will be a high tide of 4.25 meters in the sea at 1.23 pm.

ALSO READ

Mumbai Rain News: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Thane and Palghar; Check 5-Day Forecast

Opinion
Mumbai Rain News: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Thane and Palghar; Check 5-Day Forecast
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT