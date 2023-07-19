Mumbai Local Train Update: Ambernath - Badlapur Train Line Closed From 11.05 Am Due To Waterlogging

Train services on the Panvel-Belapur Harbour Line route were affected due to a 'point failure' at Panvel at around 9.40 am. The official said train services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Belapur route were running. Many commuters of the Central railway tweeted that the trains were running 10-15 minutes late.

The Central Railway informed that none of the long distance trains were rescheduled. However, the trains 22226 SUR-CSMT express, and 22731 HYB-CSMT express were diverted via Karjat- Panvel- Diwa route.