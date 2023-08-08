Amazon Great Freedom Festival Ends Today: Here Are Some Of The Best Offers
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is currently live but will end on midnight.
The e-commerce website is offering a wide range of products, including mobile phones, home appliances, TVs, and other electronic products, along with fantastic deals.
There are currently discounts available on mobile phones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and other brands. Here are all the details about the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Last Day Offers
Smartphone offers
Get OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G At Rs 24,999.
iPhone 14 starting at Rs 66,999.
Upto 24% off on Samsung Galaxy M34.
iQOO Z7s 5G at Rs 16,999.
OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G starting at Rs 16,499.
OnePlus 11R 5G starting at Rs 38,999.
Redmi 12C starting at Rs 7,699.
Realme Narzo N53 at Rs 10,999.
Upto 10% off on Realme Narzo 60 5G.
iQOO Neo 7 Pro at Rs 32,499.
Gadgets and Electronics offers
Get up to 87% off on smartwatch brands like FireBolt, Noise, BeatXp and more.
Upto 57% off on Alexa devices like Echo and Fire TV.
Up to 48% off on TVs from brands like Redmi, Sony Bravia, Samsung, LG and more.
Upto 61% off on PS5 Console.
Upto Rs 14,000 off on Washer-Dryers.
Up to 60% off on top headsets from OnePlus, Samsung and more.
Up to 55% off on JBL audito devices.
Up to 73% off on boAT speakers.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Last Day Offers On Laptop Devices
Gaming laptops starting at Rs 49990, after a discount of 38%.
Upto 38% off on high performance Intel i5 & I7 Laptops.
Upto 42% off on laptops with a 4+ rating stars.
Upto 41% off on Intel i3 laptops.
Upto 49% off on Samsung & Lenovo tabs.
Apart from electronics, you can also find some great offers on clothing & accessories, home essentials, furniture, cycles, kitchen essentials, fans, geysers and other such daily useful products.