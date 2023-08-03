BQPrimeTrendingAmazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Get Upto 80% Off, New Product Launches Announced
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Get Upto 80% Off, New Product Launches Announced

Check the new launches and sale on Amazon. Get up to 80% off on your favourite products. Sale starts on 3rd Aug for Prime Members.

03 Aug 2023, 12:59 PM IST
BQPrime
Source : Unsplash

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 will begin on August 4, 2023 and end on August 8, 2023.

The sale is now live for Amazon Prime members who are getting early access to the sale before the official start date.

Amazon is offering incredible offers and discounts on top brands like LG, Samsung, Apple, IQOO, Redmi, Dell, and many more.

SBI Credit card cardholders can enjoy a 10% instant discount upto Rs 2500 on their purchases made through credit card or EMI options.

Shoppers can also avail flat Rs 100 cashback on minimum order of Rs 1000 using UPI mode for transaction.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Offers

Here is the list of discounts which Amazon is offering during this sale on these categories :

  • Smartphones and accessories: Upto 40% off

  • Kitchen & Appliances: Upto 70% off

  • Electronic & Accessories: Upto 75% off

  • TV & Appliances: Upto 50% off

  • Pantry : Upto 40% off

  • Office products: Upto 80% off

  • Furniture: Upto 80% off

  • Industrial supplies: Upto 60% off

Amazon Great Freedom Festival New Launches

Amazon will also launch the following products across gadgets and appliance categories during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

  • OnePlus Nord 3 5G

  • boAt Ultima Call smartwatch

  • PHILIPS Indoor WiFi Security Camera

  • FCUK Tide Smart Watch

  • LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

  • Oneplus Nord Buds 2r

  • Haier 628L Triple Door Refrigerator

  • beatXP FootSense leg massager

