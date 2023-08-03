Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Get Upto 80% Off, New Product Launches Announced
Check the new launches and sale on Amazon. Get up to 80% off on your favourite products. Sale starts on 3rd Aug for Prime Members.
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 will begin on August 4, 2023 and end on August 8, 2023.
The sale is now live for Amazon Prime members who are getting early access to the sale before the official start date.
Amazon is offering incredible offers and discounts on top brands like LG, Samsung, Apple, IQOO, Redmi, Dell, and many more.
SBI Credit card cardholders can enjoy a 10% instant discount upto Rs 2500 on their purchases made through credit card or EMI options.
Shoppers can also avail flat Rs 100 cashback on minimum order of Rs 1000 using UPI mode for transaction.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Offers
Here is the list of discounts which Amazon is offering during this sale on these categories :
Smartphones and accessories: Upto 40% off
Kitchen & Appliances: Upto 70% off
Electronic & Accessories: Upto 75% off
TV & Appliances: Upto 50% off
Pantry : Upto 40% off
Office products: Upto 80% off
Furniture: Upto 80% off
Industrial supplies: Upto 60% off
Amazon Great Freedom Festival New Launches
Amazon will also launch the following products across gadgets and appliance categories during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.
OnePlus Nord 3 5G
boAt Ultima Call smartwatch
PHILIPS Indoor WiFi Security Camera
FCUK Tide Smart Watch
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
Oneplus Nord Buds 2r
Haier 628L Triple Door Refrigerator
beatXP FootSense leg massager