AIBE 18 Registration Opens: Check Registration Link, Exam Dates, Steps To Apply
Register now for All India Bar Examination
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially declared the commencement of registration for the All India Bar Examination - XVIII (AIBE 18) on Wednesday, August 16.
This examination serves as a gateway for individuals seeking to obtain the Certificate of Practice (COP) to practice law within the Indian court system.
Registration Link For AIBE XVIII
The Bar Council Of India has shared the registration link for the All India Bar Examination - XVIII (AIBE 18). The registration began at 5 PM on Wednesday, August 16.
You can register for the examination here - https://bci.register.smartexams.in/home
How To Apply For The AIBE 18
Sign Up on the Portal
Sign up on the registration portal here: https://bci.register.smartexams.in/home
Click on 'Register Here'.
Enter personal details and set password.
Click on continue, enter the OTP received and verify the same.
After successful registration, you will receive a registration confirmation email and SMS to the entered email address and mobile number respectively.
Application Form
Fill the application form and upload documents.
Login using your credentials.
Fill out all the required fields in the Application form.
Fill in the education qualification details prescribed for the course.
Upload passport-size photograph.
Upload Signature.
Upload Enrollment Certificate.
Upload the category and disability Certificate, if applicable.
After successful submission of the online application, candidates are required to pay the application fee mandatorily.
Payment
Click on the "Payment" button to complete your payment.
After successful Payment, you will receive a confirmation email to the provided email address.
Click on "Print" to save the application form for future reference.
Download Examination Dates For AIBE 18
AIBE 18 Important Dates
As per the official schedule released by the BCI, the All India Bar Examination 18 is slated to take place on October 29, 2023.
The exam will be conducted at numerous centers across the country to accommodate candidates from various regions.
AIBE 18 Qualifiying Criteria
General and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates are required to achieve a minimum passing percentage of 45%.
On the other hand, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and disabled candidates need to score a minimum of 40% to clear the examination.
Last Date Of Registration For AIBE XVIII
The registration window will remain open until September 30, 2023.
For more detailed information and updates regarding the All India Bar Examination - XVIII (AIBE 18), including study materials and guidelines for the examination day, applicants are advised to visit the official BCI website.